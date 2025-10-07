Report and photos from the Mableton District 5 litter cleanup

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs distributed the following report with photos from the Mableton District 5 litter cleanup:

Mableton City Councilman T.J. Ferguson hosted his first District 5 litter cleanup where teams disbursed to historical downtown, Floyd Road, Clay Road and surrounding areas. The volunteers who assisted were Councilwoman Patricia Auch, City of Mableton Sustainability Team, the Friends Of Mableton and South Cobb Lions Club. Together, we were able to remove 53 bags of litter from our community. District 5 looks much better now. If you know someone who is littering or dumping, please ask them to stop. Our volunteers are sacrificing their personal time to clean up after them.