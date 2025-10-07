The Cobb Sheriff’s Office introduces K-9 bloodhound Liberty

The Cobb Sheriff’s Office distributed the following public information release about the newest addition to its K-9 Unit, an 11-month-old bloodhound named Liberty

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office proudly announces the newest addition to its K-9 Unit: Liberty, an 11-month-old bloodhound with specialized scent discrimination trailing and tracking capabilities.

Liberty is partnered with Deputy Barry Bales, a 17-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who has served as a K-9 handler for the past three years. Before Liberty, Deputy Bales worked alongside K-9 Shax, who retired after three years of service with similar capabilities.

“Liberty will play an important role in supporting our mission to enhance public safety,” Sheriff Craig Owens said. “Her advanced tracking skills will assist in locating missing persons and suspects, as well as strengthening our community engagement.”

Still very much a puppy, Liberty enjoys stuffed animals—or anything she can tear up in playtime. Her playful personality, combined with her advanced training, makes her a valued and approachable member of the K-9 team.

The Sheriff’s Office looks forward to introducing Liberty to the community in the coming months as she begins her service alongside Deputy Bales.