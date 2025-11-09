Agenda for Monday’s Mableton City Council Work Session includes financial report, animal control ordinance

The Mableton City Council work session will be held this Monday, November 10, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168..

To keep up with the upcoming agendas for both work sessions and regular meetings, visit the City of Mableton civic clerk calendar. Agendas are often updates, and the civic clerk site also has the supporting materials for the agenda.

To view an interactive map of the city, visit this link.

City of Mableton, Georgia

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time: November 10, 2025 at 6:30 PM

City Officials

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem / District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

City Council Work Session Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Agenda Items and Discussion First Read – An Ordinance Setting the FY 2026 Regular Meeting Schedule – City Clerk Susan Hiott Financial Reports – 1st Quarter Financials FY 2026 – Finance Director Karen Ellis First Read – An Ordinance Amending Chapter 14, Animal Control, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Pre Regular Meeting Agenda Review Announcements Executive Session (if needed) for: Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)(A))

Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1))

Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(2))

Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Accessibility Notice: Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The Clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126 during regular office hours.