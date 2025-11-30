Brookwood Road volunteers do their first Adopt-A-Mile cleanup of their newly adopted roadway

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Adopt-A-Mile litter cleanup on Brookwood Road:

The Brookwood Road Community Group conducted our first Adopt-A-Mile litter cleanup of Brookwood Road from the East West Connector to Clay Road.

Afterwards, we had time to remove litter from Church Street in downtown and Anderson Mill Road. Altogether, we removed 23 bags of litter and lots of debris from the area. We appreciate the Friends of Mableton and South Cobb Lions Club for their help. If you are interested in adopting a mile in Cobb County, please reach out to

Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.gov . She will provide you with the

details and supplies. Anderson Mill Road is open for adoption.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website:

Our many activities reach out into neighborhoods, schools, youth groups, and the general population with programs on recycling, litter reduction, county-wide cleanups, water conservation, and the benefits of trees.