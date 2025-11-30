By Mark Woolsey

The roadway death and injury toll is mounting across Georgia.

Saturday evening, the Georgia Department of Public Safety showed that at least three people had died on Georgia streets and highways since the Thanksgiving Holiday began. The agency reported some 290 injuries in accidents across the state.

Seatbelt and distracted driving citations have run into the hundreds since the holiday began,572 and 382, respectively.

AAA is projecting that some 2 million Georgians will travel 50 miles or more during the holiday, making for sometimes-clogged roadways.

The auto club had previously said that total travel was running about 2 percent higher than 2024 with an additional 35 thousand travelers taking to the roads or skies.+

While roads could be clogged in some areas, the Georgia Department of Transportation is trying to help.

GDOT suspended lane closures on streets and highways through the weekend.