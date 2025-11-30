October home sales for the McEachern High School attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the McEachern High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
The highest sale price was $615,000 for 4555 FALLS AVE (see photo below).
The lowest sale price was for 1303 NEW HORIZON ST at $158,000 (see photo below).
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
October home sales for the McEachern High attendance zone
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|4047 MISTYMORN LN
|10/01/25
|$350,000.00
|1421
|3703 LIBERTY DR
|10/02/25
|$390,000.00
|2902
|3454 SPRING AZALEA CT
|10/03/25
|$395,000.00
|2275
|3970 LAGRONE ST
|10/03/25
|$470,000.00
|2919
|3420 SHARON DR
|10/06/25
|$240,000.00
|1367
|4806 DEER CHSE
|10/07/25
|$389,900.00
|1792
|5050 BROWNWOOD DR
|10/07/25
|$389,900.00
|2254
|3624 SILVERY WAY
|10/09/25
|$375,000.00
|2200
|3851 RIDING WOODS CT
|10/10/25
|$185,000.00
|1589
|4490 EPWORTH CT
|10/10/25
|$348,500.00
|2336
|5052 HIRAM LITHIA SPRINGS RD
|10/10/25
|$150,000.00
|0
|4555 FALLS AVE
|10/13/25
|$615,000.00
|3671
|3666 HOPKINS CT
|10/14/25
|$160,000.00
|1276
|3314 DILMUS DR
|10/16/25
|$375,000.00
|2034
|2432 COUNTRY LAKE LN
|10/16/25
|$330,000.00
|1942
|3628 HOPKINS CT
|10/16/25
|$205,000.00
|1332
|3377 SPLIT WOOD WAY
|10/16/25
|$415,000.00
|1604
|4440 SPRING MOUNTAIN LN
|10/17/25
|$390,000.00
|2912
|4758 SADDLERIDGE RD
|10/17/25
|$312,000.00
|1866
|4349 SUTTON CT
|10/17/25
|$285,000.00
|1248
|4785 COUNTRY COVE WAY
|10/20/25
|$319,900.00
|1535
|3383 LOCHNESS LN
|10/20/25
|$300,000.00
|1746
|5374 SILVER WOODS WALK
|10/20/25
|$497,000.00
|2230
|3837 THACKARY DR
|10/21/25
|$500,000.00
|3330
|3366 THORNBRIDGE DR
|10/21/25
|$281,900.00
|1596
|1303 NEW HORIZON ST
|10/23/25
|$158,000.00
|960
|4656 WHITTIER PL
|10/23/25
|$261,788.00
|1300
|4175 INTEGRITY WAY
|10/24/25
|$299,000.00
|1706
|3602 AMANDA CT
|10/24/25
|$288,000.00
|1452
|3215 DOGWOOD DR SW
|10/29/25
|$340,000.00
|1795
|3095 BARRETT CT
|10/30/25
|$255,000.00
|1200
|5780 HILL RD SW
|10/30/25
|$345,000.00
|1424
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
