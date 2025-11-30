October home sales for the McEachern High School attendance zone

home sold in McEachern High School attendance zone

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 30, 2025

These prices for October home sales in the McEachern High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site.

McEachern High School attendance zone map from CCSD website

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

The highest sale price was $615,000 for 4555 FALLS AVE (see photo below).

The lowest sale price was for 1303 NEW HORIZON ST at $158,000 (see photo below).

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

October home sales for the McEachern High attendance zone

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
4047 MISTYMORN LN10/01/25$350,000.001421
3703 LIBERTY DR10/02/25$390,000.002902
3454 SPRING AZALEA CT10/03/25$395,000.002275
3970 LAGRONE ST10/03/25$470,000.002919
3420 SHARON DR10/06/25$240,000.001367
4806 DEER CHSE10/07/25$389,900.001792
5050 BROWNWOOD DR10/07/25$389,900.002254
3624 SILVERY WAY10/09/25$375,000.002200
3851 RIDING WOODS CT10/10/25$185,000.001589
4490 EPWORTH CT10/10/25$348,500.002336
5052 HIRAM LITHIA SPRINGS RD10/10/25$150,000.000
4555 FALLS AVE10/13/25$615,000.003671
3666 HOPKINS CT10/14/25$160,000.001276
3314 DILMUS DR10/16/25$375,000.002034
2432 COUNTRY LAKE LN10/16/25$330,000.001942
3628 HOPKINS CT10/16/25$205,000.001332
3377 SPLIT WOOD WAY10/16/25$415,000.001604
4440 SPRING MOUNTAIN LN10/17/25$390,000.002912
4758 SADDLERIDGE RD10/17/25$312,000.001866
4349 SUTTON CT10/17/25$285,000.001248
4785 COUNTRY COVE WAY10/20/25$319,900.001535
3383 LOCHNESS LN10/20/25$300,000.001746
5374 SILVER WOODS WALK10/20/25$497,000.002230
3837 THACKARY DR10/21/25$500,000.003330
3366 THORNBRIDGE DR10/21/25$281,900.001596
1303 NEW HORIZON ST10/23/25$158,000.00960
4656 WHITTIER PL10/23/25$261,788.001300
4175 INTEGRITY WAY10/24/25$299,000.001706
3602 AMANDA CT10/24/25$288,000.001452
3215 DOGWOOD DR SW10/29/25$340,000.001795
3095 BARRETT CT10/30/25$255,000.001200
5780 HILL RD SW10/30/25$345,000.001424

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

