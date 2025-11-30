October home sales for the McEachern High School attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the McEachern High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site.

McEachern High School attendance zone map from CCSD website

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

The highest sale price was $615,000 for 4555 FALLS AVE (see photo below).

The lowest sale price was for 1303 NEW HORIZON ST at $158,000 (see photo below).

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

October home sales for the McEachern High attendance zone

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 4047 MISTYMORN LN 10/01/25 $350,000.00 1421 3703 LIBERTY DR 10/02/25 $390,000.00 2902 3454 SPRING AZALEA CT 10/03/25 $395,000.00 2275 3970 LAGRONE ST 10/03/25 $470,000.00 2919 3420 SHARON DR 10/06/25 $240,000.00 1367 4806 DEER CHSE 10/07/25 $389,900.00 1792 5050 BROWNWOOD DR 10/07/25 $389,900.00 2254 3624 SILVERY WAY 10/09/25 $375,000.00 2200 3851 RIDING WOODS CT 10/10/25 $185,000.00 1589 4490 EPWORTH CT 10/10/25 $348,500.00 2336 5052 HIRAM LITHIA SPRINGS RD 10/10/25 $150,000.00 0 4555 FALLS AVE 10/13/25 $615,000.00 3671 3666 HOPKINS CT 10/14/25 $160,000.00 1276 3314 DILMUS DR 10/16/25 $375,000.00 2034 2432 COUNTRY LAKE LN 10/16/25 $330,000.00 1942 3628 HOPKINS CT 10/16/25 $205,000.00 1332 3377 SPLIT WOOD WAY 10/16/25 $415,000.00 1604 4440 SPRING MOUNTAIN LN 10/17/25 $390,000.00 2912 4758 SADDLERIDGE RD 10/17/25 $312,000.00 1866 4349 SUTTON CT 10/17/25 $285,000.00 1248 4785 COUNTRY COVE WAY 10/20/25 $319,900.00 1535 3383 LOCHNESS LN 10/20/25 $300,000.00 1746 5374 SILVER WOODS WALK 10/20/25 $497,000.00 2230 3837 THACKARY DR 10/21/25 $500,000.00 3330 3366 THORNBRIDGE DR 10/21/25 $281,900.00 1596 1303 NEW HORIZON ST 10/23/25 $158,000.00 960 4656 WHITTIER PL 10/23/25 $261,788.00 1300 4175 INTEGRITY WAY 10/24/25 $299,000.00 1706 3602 AMANDA CT 10/24/25 $288,000.00 1452 3215 DOGWOOD DR SW 10/29/25 $340,000.00 1795 3095 BARRETT CT 10/30/25 $255,000.00 1200 5780 HILL RD SW 10/30/25 $345,000.00 1424

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.