October home sales for the South Cobb High School attendance zone

TOPICS:
House under construction

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 30, 2025

By Larry Felton Johnson

These prices for October home sales in the South Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we use high school attendance zones as the geographical unit for these articles, see the section at the bottom of this article.

Screenshot of South Cobb High attendance zone, from CCSD website

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website.

The highest sale price was for 1724 FULMONT CIR at $565,000 (see photo below)

The lowest sale price was for 2776 PARCEL RD at $218,000 (see photo below)

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

October home sales for the South Cobb High attendance zone

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
4648 DANNA DR10/01/25$355,000.001576
4714 WINDSOR DR SW10/01/25$449,000.001768
4550 QUEEN ANNE CT10/02/25$393,000.001884
568 MARAN LN10/02/25$285,000.001140
2860 JEFFERSON ST10/03/25$248,000.001058
4246 CHESTNUT GROVE LN10/03/25$279,000.001390
4221 WEAVERS WHITE LN UNIT 1810/06/25$305,000.001978
2985 JEFFERSON ST10/06/25$257,000.00923
341 PINELAND RD10/06/25$220,000.001066
1968 DRENNON AVE10/07/25$245,000.001452
5588 WILD CHERRY DR10/07/25$255,000.001477
1125 ELOWEN DR10/08/25$410,160.000
1712 FULMONT CIR10/10/25$549,602.002886
4523 MORRAY DR10/10/25$397,000.001992
3016 CREEKSIDE OVERLOOK WAY10/15/25$295,000.001772
1205 ELOWEN DR10/15/25$424,520.001900
1715 FULMONT CIR10/15/25$563,183.002922
1731 FULMONT CIR10/16/25$507,893.000
1720 FULMONT CIR10/16/25$549,546.000
1953 AZURE GROVE CT10/17/25$559,900.002542
1105 ELOWEN DR10/20/25$417,875.000
1095 ELOWEN DR10/20/25$430,180.000
4782 DONNEGAL CT10/20/25$412,400.002368
1730 FULMONT CIR10/20/25$499,900.002321
1724 FULMONT CIR10/21/25$565,000.000
5225 MAPLE VALLEY RD10/21/25$260,000.001066
3332 CLAY RD10/21/25$239,000.001245
5005 HYACINTH LN10/21/25$265,000.001284
4698 SWEETLAKE CT10/21/25$469,990.000
4717 CREST KNOLL DR10/22/25$460,000.002204
4518 WINDSOR DR SW10/22/25$435,000.001740
5833 WESTERLING PL10/23/25$335,000.001442
2200 WORTHINGTON DR SW10/24/25$256,000.001776
2200 ANDERSON MILL RD10/24/25$250,000.001260
3733 HEYFORD CT10/24/25$350,000.001184
4790 NATURE TRL10/24/25$350,000.001738
4925 SUGAR VALLEY RD10/24/25$271,000.001050
5455 BLOSSOMWOOD TRL10/27/25$349,900.001428
5235 SILHOUETTE LN10/27/25$390,000.00960
21 BENSCOT DR10/28/25$312,000.001598
2975 JEFFERSON ST10/29/25$385,900.000
1270 HERITAGE LAKES DR10/29/25$540,000.002682
4505 VERLANDER CT10/30/25$370,000.001709
3546 PINE NEEDLE DR10/30/25$10,000.000
2776 PARCEL RD10/31/25$218,000.001176
768 IRONHORSE LN SW10/31/25$372,000.002055
4788 LANGFORD CT10/31/25$495,000.002733
5469 BLOSSOMWOOD TRL10/31/25$417,500.001680
2455 RAVENCLIFF DR10/31/25$351,290.000

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each home sales report on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without leaving parts of the county out of our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would be a more precise way to sort the sales, but they would not be understandable without a land-use map.  On the other hand, more readers will know which high schools are nearby.

Be the first to comment on "October home sales for the South Cobb High School attendance zone"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.