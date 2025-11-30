October home sales for the South Cobb High School attendance zone

By Larry Felton Johnson
These prices for October home sales in the South Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we use high school attendance zones as the geographical unit for these articles, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website.
The highest sale price was for 1724 FULMONT CIR at $565,000 (see photo below)
The lowest sale price was for 2776 PARCEL RD at $218,000 (see photo below)
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
October home sales for the South Cobb High attendance zone
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|4648 DANNA DR
|10/01/25
|$355,000.00
|1576
|4714 WINDSOR DR SW
|10/01/25
|$449,000.00
|1768
|4550 QUEEN ANNE CT
|10/02/25
|$393,000.00
|1884
|568 MARAN LN
|10/02/25
|$285,000.00
|1140
|2860 JEFFERSON ST
|10/03/25
|$248,000.00
|1058
|4246 CHESTNUT GROVE LN
|10/03/25
|$279,000.00
|1390
|4221 WEAVERS WHITE LN UNIT 18
|10/06/25
|$305,000.00
|1978
|2985 JEFFERSON ST
|10/06/25
|$257,000.00
|923
|341 PINELAND RD
|10/06/25
|$220,000.00
|1066
|1968 DRENNON AVE
|10/07/25
|$245,000.00
|1452
|5588 WILD CHERRY DR
|10/07/25
|$255,000.00
|1477
|1125 ELOWEN DR
|10/08/25
|$410,160.00
|0
|1712 FULMONT CIR
|10/10/25
|$549,602.00
|2886
|4523 MORRAY DR
|10/10/25
|$397,000.00
|1992
|3016 CREEKSIDE OVERLOOK WAY
|10/15/25
|$295,000.00
|1772
|1205 ELOWEN DR
|10/15/25
|$424,520.00
|1900
|1715 FULMONT CIR
|10/15/25
|$563,183.00
|2922
|1731 FULMONT CIR
|10/16/25
|$507,893.00
|0
|1720 FULMONT CIR
|10/16/25
|$549,546.00
|0
|1953 AZURE GROVE CT
|10/17/25
|$559,900.00
|2542
|1105 ELOWEN DR
|10/20/25
|$417,875.00
|0
|1095 ELOWEN DR
|10/20/25
|$430,180.00
|0
|4782 DONNEGAL CT
|10/20/25
|$412,400.00
|2368
|1730 FULMONT CIR
|10/20/25
|$499,900.00
|2321
|1724 FULMONT CIR
|10/21/25
|$565,000.00
|0
|5225 MAPLE VALLEY RD
|10/21/25
|$260,000.00
|1066
|3332 CLAY RD
|10/21/25
|$239,000.00
|1245
|5005 HYACINTH LN
|10/21/25
|$265,000.00
|1284
|4698 SWEETLAKE CT
|10/21/25
|$469,990.00
|0
|4717 CREST KNOLL DR
|10/22/25
|$460,000.00
|2204
|4518 WINDSOR DR SW
|10/22/25
|$435,000.00
|1740
|5833 WESTERLING PL
|10/23/25
|$335,000.00
|1442
|2200 WORTHINGTON DR SW
|10/24/25
|$256,000.00
|1776
|2200 ANDERSON MILL RD
|10/24/25
|$250,000.00
|1260
|3733 HEYFORD CT
|10/24/25
|$350,000.00
|1184
|4790 NATURE TRL
|10/24/25
|$350,000.00
|1738
|4925 SUGAR VALLEY RD
|10/24/25
|$271,000.00
|1050
|5455 BLOSSOMWOOD TRL
|10/27/25
|$349,900.00
|1428
|5235 SILHOUETTE LN
|10/27/25
|$390,000.00
|960
|21 BENSCOT DR
|10/28/25
|$312,000.00
|1598
|2975 JEFFERSON ST
|10/29/25
|$385,900.00
|0
|1270 HERITAGE LAKES DR
|10/29/25
|$540,000.00
|2682
|4505 VERLANDER CT
|10/30/25
|$370,000.00
|1709
|3546 PINE NEEDLE DR
|10/30/25
|$10,000.00
|0
|2776 PARCEL RD
|10/31/25
|$218,000.00
|1176
|768 IRONHORSE LN SW
|10/31/25
|$372,000.00
|2055
|4788 LANGFORD CT
|10/31/25
|$495,000.00
|2733
|5469 BLOSSOMWOOD TRL
|10/31/25
|$417,500.00
|1680
|2455 RAVENCLIFF DR
|10/31/25
|$351,290.00
|0
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each home sales report on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without leaving parts of the county out of our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would be a more precise way to sort the sales, but they would not be understandable without a land-use map. On the other hand, more readers will know which high schools are nearby.
