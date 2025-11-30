October home sales for the South Cobb High School attendance zone

By Larry Felton Johnson

These prices for October home sales in the South Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we use high school attendance zones as the geographical unit for these articles, see the section at the bottom of this article.

Screenshot of South Cobb High attendance zone, from CCSD website

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website.

The highest sale price was for 1724 FULMONT CIR at $565,000 (see photo below)

The lowest sale price was for 2776 PARCEL RD at $218,000 (see photo below)

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

October home sales for the South Cobb High attendance zone

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 4648 DANNA DR 10/01/25 $355,000.00 1576 4714 WINDSOR DR SW 10/01/25 $449,000.00 1768 4550 QUEEN ANNE CT 10/02/25 $393,000.00 1884 568 MARAN LN 10/02/25 $285,000.00 1140 2860 JEFFERSON ST 10/03/25 $248,000.00 1058 4246 CHESTNUT GROVE LN 10/03/25 $279,000.00 1390 4221 WEAVERS WHITE LN UNIT 18 10/06/25 $305,000.00 1978 2985 JEFFERSON ST 10/06/25 $257,000.00 923 341 PINELAND RD 10/06/25 $220,000.00 1066 1968 DRENNON AVE 10/07/25 $245,000.00 1452 5588 WILD CHERRY DR 10/07/25 $255,000.00 1477 1125 ELOWEN DR 10/08/25 $410,160.00 0 1712 FULMONT CIR 10/10/25 $549,602.00 2886 4523 MORRAY DR 10/10/25 $397,000.00 1992 3016 CREEKSIDE OVERLOOK WAY 10/15/25 $295,000.00 1772 1205 ELOWEN DR 10/15/25 $424,520.00 1900 1715 FULMONT CIR 10/15/25 $563,183.00 2922 1731 FULMONT CIR 10/16/25 $507,893.00 0 1720 FULMONT CIR 10/16/25 $549,546.00 0 1953 AZURE GROVE CT 10/17/25 $559,900.00 2542 1105 ELOWEN DR 10/20/25 $417,875.00 0 1095 ELOWEN DR 10/20/25 $430,180.00 0 4782 DONNEGAL CT 10/20/25 $412,400.00 2368 1730 FULMONT CIR 10/20/25 $499,900.00 2321 1724 FULMONT CIR 10/21/25 $565,000.00 0 5225 MAPLE VALLEY RD 10/21/25 $260,000.00 1066 3332 CLAY RD 10/21/25 $239,000.00 1245 5005 HYACINTH LN 10/21/25 $265,000.00 1284 4698 SWEETLAKE CT 10/21/25 $469,990.00 0 4717 CREST KNOLL DR 10/22/25 $460,000.00 2204 4518 WINDSOR DR SW 10/22/25 $435,000.00 1740 5833 WESTERLING PL 10/23/25 $335,000.00 1442 2200 WORTHINGTON DR SW 10/24/25 $256,000.00 1776 2200 ANDERSON MILL RD 10/24/25 $250,000.00 1260 3733 HEYFORD CT 10/24/25 $350,000.00 1184 4790 NATURE TRL 10/24/25 $350,000.00 1738 4925 SUGAR VALLEY RD 10/24/25 $271,000.00 1050 5455 BLOSSOMWOOD TRL 10/27/25 $349,900.00 1428 5235 SILHOUETTE LN 10/27/25 $390,000.00 960 21 BENSCOT DR 10/28/25 $312,000.00 1598 2975 JEFFERSON ST 10/29/25 $385,900.00 0 1270 HERITAGE LAKES DR 10/29/25 $540,000.00 2682 4505 VERLANDER CT 10/30/25 $370,000.00 1709 3546 PINE NEEDLE DR 10/30/25 $10,000.00 0 2776 PARCEL RD 10/31/25 $218,000.00 1176 768 IRONHORSE LN SW 10/31/25 $372,000.00 2055 4788 LANGFORD CT 10/31/25 $495,000.00 2733 5469 BLOSSOMWOOD TRL 10/31/25 $417,500.00 1680 2455 RAVENCLIFF DR 10/31/25 $351,290.00 0

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each home sales report on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without leaving parts of the county out of our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would be a more precise way to sort the sales, but they would not be understandable without a land-use map. On the other hand, more readers will know which high schools are nearby.