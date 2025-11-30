Marietta posts videos highlighting a selection of its local parks

The City of Marietta posted a playlist of videos highlighting Marietta’s park system. The intro to the videos describes the playlist as follows:

Discover Marietta’s parks! The City of Marietta offers over 380-acres of parks and greenspace for residents and visitors to enjoy. With more than 40 parks across the city, each location offers something unique, from playgrounds and walking trails to athletic fields, picnic pavilions, historic sites, and peaceful spots to relax. This playlist highlights the many ways our parks serve as both an amenity for residents and an inviting destination for visitors. Explore the different experiences, activities, and charm that make each park uniquely Marietta. Learn more about Marietta Parks & Recreation and view all city parks: www.MariettaParks.com

Here’s the introductory video:

As of this writing, the series includes Elizabeth Porter Park, Laurel Park, Victory Park, Steve & Virginia Tumlin Park, Henry Memorial Park and Merritt Park.

Why are local parks important?

The Cobb County Courier prides itself on highlighting local amenities, and parks are among the most important offered by our county and cities.

Local parks play a vital role in the health and character of our communities. They offer a natural escape in the middle of busy streets and put green space within easy reach for families, workers, and neighbors. Parks encourage physical activity — whether it’s children climbing on a playground, adults walking the trail after work, or seniors meeting for a morning stroll. Those opportunities to move and breathe fresh air improve both physical and mental health.

Beyond exercise, parks create places where people connect. Cookouts, festivals, youth sports, and casual conversations on a bench all help build a sense of belonging. In a time when many interactions happen through screens, shared public spaces remind us that community is something we experience face-to-face.

Parks also support local ecosystems. Even small patches of trees and native plants provide habitat for birds and pollinators, absorb stormwater, and cool surrounding neighborhoods. That environmental value becomes even more important as cities grow and temperatures rise.

Most of all, parks are democratic spaces — free and open to everyone. They reflect a community’s commitment to quality of life. When we invest in maintaining and expanding local parks, we’re investing in healthier people and stronger neighborhoods.