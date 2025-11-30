Marietta’s Laurel Park: ducks, geese, turtles, and even a visit from a bear

By Larry Felton Johnson

One of my favorite small parks in Cobb County is Laurel Park, a Marietta city park located just off busy Whitlock Avenue.

When my accountant was located on that part of Whitlock, I’d love to drop off and pick up papers, because it gave me the opportunity to walk down to the pond to watch the waterfowl and reptiles.

One claim to fame of the park is that a bear wandered into the park in July of 2020 (follow this link to the photos provided by the Marietta Police Department at that time).

Laurel Park is a 25-acre park with a tennis court, two ponds, and a playground. Ducks, Canada geese, and turtles are often seen in the ponds. The park is near Whitlock Avenue, at 151 Manning Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30060.

Check out the slideshow below of this small, peaceful, beautiful park below:

Where to learn more about Marietta’s parks

Marietta has posted a playlist of videos highlighting Marietta’s park system. The intro to the videos describes the playlist as follows:

Discover Marietta’s parks! The City of Marietta offers over 380-acres of parks and greenspace for residents and visitors to enjoy. With more than 40 parks across the city, each location offers something unique, from playgrounds and walking trails to athletic fields, picnic pavilions, historic sites, and peaceful spots to relax. This playlist highlights the many ways our parks serve as both an amenity for residents and an inviting destination for visitors. Explore the different experiences, activities, and charm that make each park uniquely Marietta. Learn more about Marietta Parks & Recreation and view all city parks: www.MariettaParks.com

Here’s the introductory video:

As of this writing, the series includes Elizabeth Porter Park, Laurel Park, Victory Park, Steve & Virginia Tumlin Park, Henry Memorial Park and Merritt Park.