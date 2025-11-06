Cobb Chamber to host Community Insights Tour of the Atlanta Beltline next February

The Cobb Chamber, in partnership with presenting sponsor Brasfield & Gorrie, announced in a press release that it will host the annual Community Insights Tour, offering local leaders a unique look into one of Atlanta’s most transformative redevelopment projects. The tour will take place on Friday, Feb. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 40 business and community leaders from Cobb County are set to participate in the daylong tour of the Atlanta BeltLine, an ambitious urban revitalization initiative repurposing a former rail corridor into a connected network of trails, parks and development.

The tour is designed to provide participants with a deeper understanding of how strategic investments in infrastructure and public-private partnerships can fuel economic growth, community development and quality of life enhancements. The initiative mirrors the Cobb Chamber’s larger Strategic Visit program, focused on bringing home actionable ideas from other communities.

Attendees will receive an overview of the BeltLine’s vision and funding model, highlighting the blend of public, private and philanthropic support that has driven the project. Key stops along the tour will showcase adaptive reuse projects, green infrastructure, equitable redevelopment, and small business activation zones.

Throughout the event, participants will explore how the BeltLine has spurred new housing, retail and public spaces while maintaining a commitment to inclusivity and sustainability. Conversations will focus on how Cobb County can replicate these successes through trail connectivity, corridor redevelopment and creative placemaking in local business districts.

The day will wrap with a roundtable discussion where leaders will share takeaways and consider how to apply BeltLine-inspired strategies to future development initiatives in Cobb.

The Community Insights Tour is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with breakfast, lunch and transportation provided. For more information, contact Stephanie Cox at 770-859-2337 or scox@cobbchamber.org.