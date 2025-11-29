Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Saturday, November 29, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, November 29, 2025, with a high near 50 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 37 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 12:41 pm, 46 °F L: 44 ° H: 48 ° Feels like 39 °F ° broken clouds Humidity: 38 % Pressure: 1029 mb 14 mph ESE Wind Gust: 23 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 75% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:24 am Sunset: 5:29 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly between 7 a.m and 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday

Showers, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-10-01 85 69 77 6.7 T 2025-10-02 79 63 71 1.1 0 2025-10-03 78 60 69 -0.6 0 2025-10-04 80 61 70.5 1.3 0 2025-10-05 72 66 69 0.2 0.05 2025-10-06 77 68 72.5 4 T 2025-10-07 81 69 75 6.9 0 2025-10-08 88 69 78.5 10.8 T 2025-10-09 73 65 69 1.7 T 2025-10-10 75 57 66 -1 0 2025-10-11 77 57 67 0.4 0 2025-10-12 80 56 68 1.8 0 2025-10-13 82 56 69 3.2 0 2025-10-14 85 58 71.5 6.1 0 2025-10-15 86 62 74 9 0 2025-10-16 83 63 73 8.3 0 2025-10-17 82 59 70.5 6.2 0 2025-10-18 81 61 71 7.1 0 2025-10-19 78 54 66 2.5 0.08 2025-10-20 75 49 62 -1.1 0 2025-10-21 80 50 65 2.3 T 2025-10-22 74 53 63.5 1.2 0 2025-10-23 78 47 62.5 0.5 0 2025-10-24 77 51 64 2.4 0 2025-10-25 72 48 60 -1.2 0 2025-10-26 64 53 58.5 -2.3 0.06 2025-10-27 54 50 52 -8.5 2.07 2025-10-28 55 50 52.5 -7.6 T 2025-10-29 54 46 50 -9.7 0.4 2025-10-30 58 47 52.5 -6.9 T 2025-10-31 66 43 54.5 -4.5 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”