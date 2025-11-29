Haven of Help holds Thankgiving feast for those in need

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Haven of Help‘s annual Thanksgiving Day feast:

The Haven of Help hosted their annual Thanksgiving Day feast for anyone in the Austell Powder Springs Road area in need of a meal. They also provided clothing, hygiene items, blankets, and toys for those who could use a helping hand. Joining the event were Dr. Que Harper from Project Keep Them

Off The Streets (PKOTS) spinning tunes, along with the Austell Community Taskforce, We Thrive On Riverside, and the Lions Club. Many other generous volunteers came without affiliation to any civic group. Special thanks go to Quin Swanson of Haven of Help, who worked tirelessly to organize this annual

gathering. Before the event, the Una Elliot Foundation prepared sandwiches and fixings, which were delivered to people in need around Mableton.