GDOT releases updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton beginning Dec 1

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 29, 2025

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project beginning Monday, December 1, and continuing through Friday, November 5:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

Lane Closures

RoadwayActivityStart DateEnd DateTimes
I-285 Northbound
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, December 1Friday, December 59 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadDouble, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, December 1Friday, December 511 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
I-285 Southbound
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, December 1Friday, December 59 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveAlternating, double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure, and double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureMonday, December 1Friday, December 511 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
SR 280/South Cobb Drive to I-20 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersTuesday, December 2Thursday, December 410:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
I-20 Westbound
Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside ParkwaySingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, December 1Friday, December 5 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersTuesday, December 2Thursday, December 410:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
I-20 Eastbound
Riverside Parkway to the I-285 InterchangeAlternating, single, right-lane, and right-shoulder, and single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureMonday, December 1Friday, December 59p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
Other Locations
SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive              Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, December 1Friday, December 5 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, December 1Friday, December 5 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
Collier Drive from Harwell Road to Collier CourtFlagging operationMonday, December 1Friday, December 5 8p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
Delmar Lane from Arlington Drive to Harwell RoadFlagging operationMonday, December 1Friday, December 5 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
Harwell Road from Collier Drive to Amhurst DriveFlagging operationMonday, December 1Friday, December 5 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
 
For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

