Cobb DA to present: “Law & Order: Behind the Scenes – After the Arrest”

The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office distributed the following announcement about an event to educate the public on how the criminal justice system works:

Cobb District Attorney’s Office presents Law& Order: Behind the Scenes – After the Arrest.

This is the second in a series of three informational series structures to educate the community about the criminal justice process. The open forum features experts in the field that can provide in-depth and real life information. The first in the series was “After You Call 911”, helped attendees understand what happens after a crime occurs. How do you get a death certificate? What happens to the suspect? How do prosecutors decide on charges? When can you get a report and facts on the case?

This second session will focus on “After the Arrest”. Will the suspect get bond? Who decides?

The third and last session will focus on “The Trial”. Does a case actually wrap up in 45 minutes like the TV series? What can the prosecutor present as evidence?

WHAT

Law & Order: Behind the Scenes series – AFTER THE ARREST

Victims and their loved ones are often paralyzed after a crime or homicide occurs. Join the experts that will provide information on what actually happens after the arrest. How do you work with the prosecutors’ office? What information can you access? When will the suspect be charged?

WHO

Event is open to the public. This panel will feature judges, prosecutors, investigators, police officer and advocates.

WHEN

6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025

WHERE

Old Clarkdale Park Community Center

153 Mathis Dr. SE, Austell GA 30106

WHY

We want to provide transparency and educate the public on what happens when a crime occurs. There are unrealistic expectations – most crimes do not get solved in 45 minutes as depicted on most crime shows.

Co-sponsored by Operation Recovery and Voices of Black Mothers United.

Information from these sessions cannot be substitute for legal advice.