Cobb posts list of where to help those in danger of hunger during this time of job cuts and suspension of food security programs

FindHelp.CobbCounty.Gov If you or someone you know has been affected by recent furloughs, suspension of SNAP benefits, or is struggling to put food on the table — help is available. FindHelp.cobbcounty.gov is here to help you find food resources, housing assistance, and more — all in one easy-to-use place. Help might mean something different to each of us. Housing Childcare Healthcare Legal Food Transportation You’re not alone. Our community is here to help you find what you need.

Cobb Senior Centers Cobb Senior Centers are collecting non-perishable and unexpired food for MUST Ministries and Reflection of Trinity food pantries to distribute to those in need. Make a donation 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Nov. 3 -26 at these drop-off locations: South Cobb – Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road, Smyrna, GA 30082 North Cobb – North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street (inside Kennworth Park), Acworth, GA 30101 Central – Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street, Marietta, GA 30064 Northeast Cobb – Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066 West Cobb – West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Hwy, Powder Springs, GA 30127

MUST Ministries, 1280 Field Parkway, Marietta, GA 30066 West Cobb Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street, Marietta 30060 How you can help MUST Ministries: Drop off food donations at the West Cobb Library, Switzer Library, and a growing number of library branches in marked barrels. The most in-demand items for the West Cobb barrels are canned meat and beans, dry pasta, canned or dry milk, jelly, peanut butter, vegetable oil, oatmeal, and spaghetti sauce. A financial donation makes the greatest impact. Through our partners, we can purchase food for pennies on the dollar, stretching every gift to feed even more families. Give today at https://bit.ly/foodhelp2025. If you prefer to give in other ways, nonperishable, nonexpired food donations can be delivered to the MUST Donation Center, 1280 Field Parkway, Marietta, GA 30066. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items can also be purchased and shipped directly through our Amazon Wish List, https://amzn.to/3Wnz00b. With greater need comes the need for more helping hands. Volunteers play a vital role in distributing food and serving our neighbors. If you are ready to roll up your sleeves, visit https://bit.ly/behelp to register.

Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street, Marietta 30060

South Cobb Library, 805 Clay Rd, Mableton, GA 30126 The Care Cabinet at Switzer Library is short of donations of men’s socks, haircare products and deodorant, library officials said Wednesday. Since July, the library at 266 Roswell Street, Marietta 30060, has provided community members in need access to the Care Cabinet containing free hygiene products. Accepted Care Cabinet donations include unused/unopened facial tissues, hand sanitizer, soap, women’s socks, menstrual products, tooth brushes, travel-size shampoo, conditioner and body wash; and washcloths. The Switzer Care Cabinets are modeled on the Hygiene Products Donation Drive at South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton 30126. The South Cobb donations list also includes bottled water and quart- and sandwich-size zipper storage bags.

Donate food and hygiene products to be donated to the Center for Family Resources on Franklin Gateway.

Donate non-perishable, unexpired food and personal hygiene productsin November and December.

Canned goods, cereal, pasta, sauces, mixe, diapers, feminine products, kitchen utensils.

The Center for Family Resources – Thanks for Giving program Thanks for Giving Food Drive drop-off Locations Drop off items by Nov. 13 at the Red Bud Blossom Center at 277 Fairground Street SE, Marietta, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. (Closed weekends). Donate: Support the “Thanks for Giving” program–presented by Lockheed Martin–, which will feed 1,000 children and families in Cobb County with enough food to feed a family of four for the week. To donate to this program, visit bit.ly/477q45A. Donate directly to The Center for Family Resources to support our programs and services—visit bit.ly/4qztMfk. Help us stock our choice pantry shelves with food and personal hygiene products, visit thecfr.org/donate-items/.