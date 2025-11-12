Emboldened by statewide wins, Democrats see chance to compete in northeast Georgia House district

by Alander Rocha, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

A Democratic challenger focused on health care and housing and a local Republican business owner have officially qualified to compete in a special election to fill a vacant House seat in northeast Georgia.

Republican Mack “Dutch” Guest IV and Democrat Eric Gisler are on the ballot for the House District 121 special election on Tuesday, Dec. 9. Early voting starts Monday, Nov. 17.

The December special election was called after the abrupt resignation of Republican State Rep. Marcus Wiedower from Watkinsville, who stepped down to focus on his work as vice president of external affairs at the real estate firm Hillpointe. The district, which covers parts of Clarke and Oconee counties, is considered conservative-leaning, with Wiedower winning his last election with 61% of the vote.

Gisler, a tech executive and small business owner who challenged Wiedower in 2024, said he feels he has a chance to flip the seat in the special election after Georgia and national Democrats outperformed in the November elections and flipped two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission in a landslide, winning statewide constitutional offices in Georgia for the first time since 2006.

“Reaching out to the same people, Democratic voters who voted last week, and thanking them for that, and asking them to turn out one more time to vote for me, and I think that gives us a real shot at winning this election,” Gisler said.

Gisler’s platform centers on increasing access to health care, addressing housing affordability and strengthening voting rights.

He said in an interview Tuesday that federal cuts to programs like health insurance and education are being ignored by state leaders.

“We need to look at innovative ways that the state of Georgia can step up and increase access to health, whether that’s financially or even just geographically,” Gisler said, pointing to the impending expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies that is likely to significantly increase the number of uninsured Georgians.

And Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey echoed the sentiment in a statement.

“Democrats won this month’s PSC races not just in traditionally blue counties, but in swing counties and even deep-red counties that voted upwards of 60% for Trump last year. It’s proof positive that when Democrats invest, organize, and compete everywhere, we can’t be counted out anywhere,” Bailey said.

Democrats overperformed in every county in the state in this month’s off-year special elections except two: Webster and Miller counties. Those results were also influenced by municipal elections that favored Democrats.

Carmen Bergman, director of the House Republican Caucus, downplayed Democrats’ confidence in a statement, saying that Republicans have a “year-round political operation” and aren’t “relying on any real or imagined waves to guide electoral outcomes.”

“If Democrats think they can ride momentum into House District 121, they’re going to find the tide’s gone out,” Bergman said.

Republicans control 100 seats in the 180-seat chamber.

In a press release announcing his candidacy, Guest framed his campaign around local concerns. His core priorities are improving transportation, strengthening education and keeping communities safe. Guest helps run LAD Truck Lines, a Watkinsville-based transportation business, has served as president of the Oconee County Rotary Club and entered the race with endorsements from Oconee County Commissioner Mark Thomas and Sheriff James Hale.

“I want to focus on the issues that matter most to the people who call this district home,” Guest said in a statement. “In Atlanta, every decision I make will be for our families, for our businesses, and for our values. That’s what this campaign is all about, standing up for hardworking Georgians.”

