How much do you know about the cities in Cobb County?

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 16, 2025

The more Cobb County’s residents know about their county and its cities, the more they can be happy, engaged and productive citizens.

In this spirit, the Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter, and it’s been pretty successful at engaging readers.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, with ten questions rather than the five we have in the newsletter. It will be published on Saturdays and Sundays.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

There are links below the quiz to articles and web pages that explain the answers.

Have fun!

How much do you know about Cobb County's cities?

1. How many incorporated cities are there in Cobb County?
2. What Cobb County city is sometimes called the Lake City?
3. Who is the mayor of Smyrna?
4. Which of the following is NOT an incorporated city?
5. Who is the mayor of Mableton?
6. What city is sometimes symbolized by a restaurant shaped like an enormous chicken?
7. Where is Smith-Gilbert Gardens located?
8. Who is the mayor of Powder Springs?
9. What city was once part of Cobb County, and added to another county in 1932?
10. What city in Cobb County has the smallest population, and a downtown divided by a Norfolk Southern railroad crossing?

 

