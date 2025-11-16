How much do you know about the cities in Cobb County?

The more Cobb County’s residents know about their county and its cities, the more they can be happy, engaged and productive citizens.

In this spirit, the Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter, and it’s been pretty successful at engaging readers.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, with ten questions rather than the five we have in the newsletter. It will be published on Saturdays and Sundays.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

There are links below the quiz to articles and web pages that explain the answers.

If you want a daily dose of the quiz, subscribe to the Courier's newsletter by following this link.

Have fun!

How much do you know about Cobb County's cities? 1. How many incorporated cities are there in Cobb County? 5 6 7 8 2. What Cobb County city is sometimes called the Lake City? Kennesaw Mableton Smyrna Acworth 3. Who is the mayor of Smyrna? Al Thurman Derek Easterling Tommy Allegood Derek Norton 4. Which of the following is NOT an incorporated city? Vinings Marietta Mableton Austell 5. Who is the mayor of Mableton? Steve Tumlin Al Thurman Derek Norton Michael Owens 6. What city is sometimes symbolized by a restaurant shaped like an enormous chicken? Kennesaw Marietta Smyrna Powder Springs 7. Where is Smith-Gilbert Gardens located? Marietta Acworth Smyrna Kennesaw 8. Who is the mayor of Powder Springs? Al Thurman Derek Norton Tommy Allegood Ollie Clemons 9. What city was once part of Cobb County, and added to another county in 1932? Douglasville Dallas Roswell Canton 10. What city in Cobb County has the smallest population, and a downtown divided by a Norfolk Southern railroad crossing? Kennesaw Acworth Powder Springs Austell Loading... Loading...



Answer Key

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5

Question 6

Question 7

Question 8

Question 9

Question 10