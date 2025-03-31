Mableton announces Mayor Owens attended Silicon Valley leadership conference

The City of Mableton distributed the following press release:

Mayor Michael Owens traveled to San Francisco to participate in a unique event designed to explore cutting-edge technologies for local governments. Titled Leading Cities, Driving Innovation: Mayoral Leadership in Silicon Valley, the event was hosted by the Cultural Leadership Fund at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and brought together a select group of mayors from across the United States to learn how technology and innovation can shape the future of city governance and growth.

During the three-day trip last week (March 24-26), Mayor Owens had the opportunity to meet with Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, the founders of a16z, and network with leaders and innovators from top technology companies. The event offered a valuable platform for mayors to gain insight into the latest advancements in public safety, digital innovation, public health, public transportation, and education—all of which are playing a transformative role in cities nationwide.

Key Takeaways for Mableton

The trip highlighted several innovative technologies and solutions that could significantly benefit Mableton. Mayor Owens explored the use of autonomous drone technology to enhance public safety and streamline code enforcement efforts. He also learned about new public health platforms that deliver actionable data to improve residents’ well-being. Additionally, the time spent with a16z provided insights into digital solutions that could help optimize local government services such as permitting, zoning, parks and code enforcement, ultimately improving service delivery and community engagement for Mableton residents.

"This experience was invaluable for me as a leader and the chief policy advocate for Mableton," said Mayor Owens. "The opportunity to engage directly with technology leaders and innovators will help us position our city as a modern, smart, and safe community. I look forward to exploring how we can implement some of these transformative solutions right here in Mableton to better serve our residents and continue driving progress in our city."Andreessen Horowitz, commonly known as a16z, is one of the largest venture capital firms in the United States. The firm invests in a wide range of sectors, including AI, bio + healthcare, consumer, crypto, enterprise, fintech, games, and infrastructure. With over $45 billion in committed capital, a16z is at the forefront of backing innovative technologies that are poised to shape the future of cities.