Kennesaw State faculty members honored by the American Society of Civil Engineers

Kennesaw State University engineering faculty members Youngguk Seo and Jayhyun Kwon have been named Fellows of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), honoring their innovation and leadership within the field.

A distinction reserved for just 3% of ASCE members, Fellows are an elite group of engineers who have made significant contributions and developed creative solutions that change lives around the world. Both faculty members teach in Kennesaw State’s Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, with Seo serving as a professor of civil engineering and Kwon as an associate professor of civil engineering.

“Drs. Seo and Kwon are outstanding examples of how impactful research can transform the future of infrastructure and sustainability,” SPCEET Dean Lawrence Whitman said. “Their innovative work not only elevates Kennesaw State’s reputation on a global scale but also inspires our students and faculty to pursue research that makes a real-world difference.”

A native of South Korea, Seo said a career in civil engineering wasn’t originally part of his plan. Encouraged by his parents to pursue the field, he developed a passion for engineering that would shape his career trajectory.

Before joining KSU, Seo spent nearly two decades as a public researcher with the South Korean government and two years with the U.S. government in Virginia. During that time, he developed expertise in transportation systems, infrastructure policy, and renewable energy applications. But it was his experiences as a part-time lecturer during those years that revealed his love for teaching.

“I enjoy interacting with students, especially graduate students working on projects and theses,” he said. “Those conversations lead to deeper learning for both the students and me. They help us explore different aspects of civil engineering and grow as professionals.”

Seo’s research has focused on innovative ways to merge traditional civil engineering with emerging sustainability needs. One of his most significant projects involves harnessing geothermal energy beneath road surfaces to improve transportation safety. By capturing and repurposing ground heat, his team aims to prevent hazardous icy conditions in winter by melting snow and ice directly on roadways.

“The goal is to use renewable energy to create safer driving conditions,” he said. “We’re also exploring how this energy could be fed into power grids, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and contributing to a more sustainable energy infrastructure.”

Seo’s work reflects a growing emphasis within civil engineering on environmental responsibility and practical solutions to everyday challenges. His approach demonstrates how infrastructure can be reimagined to serve both people and the planet.

Kwon earned his ASCE honor for nearly 25 years of contributions to geotechnical and transportation engineering.

“It’s a privilege to be recognized alongside so many respected peers,” Kwon said. “This honor reaffirms my dedication to research that not only strengthens our infrastructure but also prepares the next generation of engineers to think creatively and responsibly about the world they’re helping to build.”

Kwon’s work brings together fundamental research and industry application, focusing on sustainable, resilient, and cost-effective infrastructure systems. His studies have advanced understanding in areas such as pavement performance, railroad track design, and the use of recycled materials.

His research includes evaluating the use of quarry byproducts to improve roadway materials and developing performance-based design frameworks. His knowledge has been sought by national agencies, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, for his independent technical reviews and recommendations to enhance pavement modeling and rehabilitation standards.

Beyond the research, Kwon is known for mentoring undergraduate and graduate students through hands-on learning experiences that integrate experimentation and field applications. His leadership at KSU and in the civil engineering community reflects his commitment to professional growth and global collaboration.

