Metro Atlanta freeze watch escalated to freeze warning as hard freeze expected Monday night

A hard freeze is expected across north and central Georgia, with temperatures dropping as low as 20 degrees Monday night into Tuesday morning. Residents are urged to protect sensitive plants and outdoor plumbing.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Monday, November 10, 2025.
What is in the statement?
The statement gives the following details:
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST
TUESDAY…
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning Sunday Night to Monday morning,
sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible across the warning
area. Lower temperatures will be possible in the higher elevations
of northeast Georgia. For the Freeze Warning Monday Night into
Tuesday Morning, sub-freezing temperatures of 20-27 across all of
north and central Georgia. Even lower temperatures in the elevated
areas of northeast Georgia. A widespread hard freeze is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of north central, northeast, northwest, and west
central Georgia.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EST this morning.
For the second Freeze Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.
What counties are affected?
The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook: Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Troup, Meriwether, Pike.
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
