Metro Atlanta freeze watch escalated to freeze warning as hard freeze expected Monday night

A hard freeze is expected across north and central Georgia, with temperatures dropping as low as 20 degrees Monday night into Tuesday morning. Residents are urged to protect sensitive plants and outdoor plumbing.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Monday, November 10, 2025.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY…

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING…



* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning Sunday Night to Monday morning,

sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible across the warning

area. Lower temperatures will be possible in the higher elevations

of northeast Georgia. For the Freeze Warning Monday Night into

Tuesday Morning, sub-freezing temperatures of 20-27 across all of

north and central Georgia. Even lower temperatures in the elevated

areas of northeast Georgia. A widespread hard freeze is expected.



* WHERE…Portions of north central, northeast, northwest, and west

central Georgia.



* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EST this morning.

For the second Freeze Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST

Tuesday.



* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.



To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to

drip slowly.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook: Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Troup, Meriwether, Pike.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The NWS describes its role as follows: