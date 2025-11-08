Quiz: Name That Cobb High School Mascot!

Try your hand at matching the Cobb County high schools with their mascots!

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the county in which they live, including its history and operations. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers to this quiz can be found at the links listed below the quiz.

Have fun!

1. What is the Pope High mascot? Falcon Greyhound Warrior Wildcat 2. What is the Pebblebrook High mascot? Falcon Hawk Cardinal Yellow Jacket 3. What is the Sprayberry High School mascot? Falcon Hawk Trojan Yellow Jackets 4. What is the mascot for North Cobb High School? Cardinal Falcon Warriors Yellow Jackets 5. What is the mascot for Hillgrove High? Hawk Falcon Cardinal Yellow Jackets 6. What is the Osborne High mascot? Cardinal Hawk Trojan Yellow Jackets 7. What is the Lassiter High mascot? Spartan Trojan Hawk Falcon 8. What is the Wheeler High School mascot? Spartan Wildcat Cardinal Falcon 9. What is the Marietta High School mascot? Hawk Falcon Blue Devils Warriors 10. What is the South Cobb High School mascot? Cardinal Falcon Hawk Eagle Loading... Loading...



Here are links where you can explore answers to the quiz:

