Cobb DOT open house on Villa Rica Road proposals

The Cobb DOT will host a public open house about the proposed improvements at the intersection of Villa Rica and Irwin roads. The intersection is just west of Barrett Parkway.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 19, at Cheatham Hill Elementary School located at 1350 John Ward Road in Marietta (30064), from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the announcement on the county website:

The purpose of this open house is to provide the public with an opportunity to view the project, ask questions, and comment on the project. There will be no formal presentation. The public is invited to attend anytime during these hours to view the conceptual project board.

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

When a county’s Department of Transportation is mentioned, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

If you’re like most people, it’s probably the maintenance of county roads and traffic signals. Cobb DOT is certainly responsible for that.

But there are other aspects of a transportation system than just making sure cars don’t fall into potholes and traffic signals work. The department is involved in the construction of the county’s impressive trail network, the operation of the Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, and planning for future transportation needs. Cobb DOT engineers also provide the Cobb County Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners with information on the likely traffic impact of decisions at zoning hearings.

The Cobb DOT director, currently Drew Raessler, attends nearly every Board of Commissioners meeting and requests permission and funding for a wide range of projects.

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.