Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Fri Nov 21 to Sun Nov 23

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, November 21, to Sunday, November 23.

Friday, November 21, 2025

40th Annual Cobb County Gem and Mineral Society Show

FREE EVENT

Cobb County Civic Center

548 South Marietta Parkway Southeast

Marietta, GA 30060

Come rock with us at the 40th Annual Cobb County Gem and Mineral Society Show – it’s gonna be a gem of a time!

According to the Eventbrite page for the event:

Three day fun and educational event for the whole family! Free admission and parking! Hourly door prizes! Find amazing rocks, crystals, gemstones, minerals, and fossils from all over the world! Choose from a large selection of beautiful beads, unique jewelry and jewelry-making supplies. Over 30 dealers. We’ll have display cases by gem club members, lapidary demonstrations of gem and mineral polishing, grab bags, silent auctions, geode cracking, and mineral ID classes!

The Lighting of Avenue East Cobb

Friday, November 21st

5 – 7 PM

The Avenue East Cobb website provides the following schedule for this event:

Schedule of Events:

5 – 6:45 PM: Activity Row

Activity Row 5 PM: Live music by The Union begins

Live music by The Union begins 6:45 PM: Help us welcome Santa to the stage

Help us welcome Santa to the stage 6:50 PM: Join us in the countdown to the lighting of our 26ft Christmas tree!

Join us in the countdown to the lighting of our 26ft Christmas tree! 7 PM: Tree lights! And to all a good night!

Activity Row Experiences:

Face Painting

Live Reindeer

Avenue Express Train Rides

Festive Photo Op

Roaming Entertainment

Bounce House

Snow Zone

Toddler area with mini bounce house & soft play

Beer bar with Round Trip Brewing

Cocktail Bar with Peach State Pizza

and more!

Event Extras:

Stop by Faced Facial Studio for complimentary hot chocolate between 4 – 6PM, plus exclusive early access to their Black Friday specials.

New York Butcher will be serving complimentary samples out front of their store.

Gabby’s Dollhouse Live



Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339

Fri • Nov 21, 2025 • 6:00 PM

Ticket prices are subject to change, and can be purchased by following this link

The registration page for the event describes it as follows:

Terrapin Station Entertainment and TEG Life Like Touring, in association with Universal Destinations and Experiences, present Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! Presented by Walmart, a brand-new stage show inspired by the magical world of the global preschool sensation from DreamWorks Animation. In this a-MEOW-zing musical show, Gabby unboxes a special acorn that needs the magical touch of a rainbow to grow. But when CatRat causes a color cat-astrophe and breaks the rainbow, Gabby and the Gabby Cats must find the colors again to set things right. Gabby, Pandy Paws and friends travel to the Cat-O-Sphere, Mermaid-Lantis and some favorite Dollhouse locations in search of the colors that will make rebuilding the rainbow, possible. Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! Presented by Walmart brings to life an exciting original story featuring incredible puppets, dynamic staging, a talented live show cast of singer-actor-puppeteers and songs from the hit series, including “Hey Gabby”, “You Can’t Spell Meow Without Me” and “Sprinkle Party”. For more information follow this link.

Comedy on the Square

The Alley Stage 11 Anderson Street

Marietta, GA 30064

The announcement on the Cobb Travel & Tourism website describes the event as follows:

Get ready for a night of world-class laughs at The Alley Stage’s Comedy on the Square — Cobb County’s premier professional comedy show! Every weekend, the BEST comedians from Atlanta, the Southeast, and across the country, deliver unforgettable performances that will have you laughing all night long. From national touring headliners to rising stars of the comedy scene, the lineup is carefully curated to showcase top-tier talent and diverse comedic styles — all in an intimate, up-close setting that makes every show feel personal and electric. Whether you’re a dedicated comedy fan or just looking for an incredible night out, Comedy on the Square promises nonstop laughs, sharp wit, and a high-energy atmosphere. Grab your friends, get a drink, and experience why The Alley Stage is Cobb County’s home for professional live comedy.

For more information, visit the Alley Stage website.

Saturday, November 22, 2025

The Cobb County website lists the following events for Saturday:

Microchip Clinic for cats and dogs, free, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Sewell Mill Park, 2055 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Cobb residents only. No registration is required just show up!

🎡Mable House Lights the Night, Sugar Plum Artisan Market, and Tree Jubilee – 4 – 8 p.m. at the Mable House, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. Free. Santa Claus, live carolers, crafts, food, Sugar Plum Artisan Market. 7 p.m. tree lighting. See the Tree Jubilee going on through Dec. 12 and bid to take one home.

🎡 Paint Your Pet with a Winter Hat at The Art Place – Mountain View, 3330 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta

● Acworth Turkey Chase – 5K run, jog, walk – Acworth 📅 Nov. 22, 9 – 10 a.m.

Sunday, November 23, 2025

Sanders Family Christmas

Strand Theatre

117 N Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060

Sunday is the last day of the Sanders Family Christmas at the Strand Theatre with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from $41.20 to $54.64, and can be purchased by following this link.

The announcement of the event describes the show as follows: