Weekend weather mix in metro Atlanta includes fog, storms, and a likely hard freeze by Tuesday

North and central Georgia face a mix of weather risks today through early next week, including dense fog, the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms, and a likely hard freeze early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Friday, November 7, that includes the prospects for inclement weather through next Thursday.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM for portions of southeast central Georgia. Visibility will be limited to under a mile in some locations. Fog should quickly clear after sunrise. A Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) is in effect for portions of western Georgia this afternoon and tonight. An isolated thunderstorm may be capable of damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday… Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected across much of north and central Georgia Saturday and Sunday. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time, but a strong thunderstorm is possible. A freeze is likely across much of north Georgia early Monday morning. An area-wide hard freeze is increasingly likely early Tuesday morning with temperatures dipping at or below 28 for much of north and central Georgia. Please make plans for any sensitive vegetation and complete any winterization of outdoor exposed plumbing.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone(s).

Isolated thunderstorms and scattered thunderstorms are two terms used to describe different distributions of thunderstorm activity within a particular area. The main difference lies in the extent of coverage and how the thunderstorms are spatially distributed:

Isolated Thunderstorms:

Isolated thunderstorms are relatively rare occurrences that happen sporadically and are generally confined to a limited area.

These thunderstorms are often characterized by being few and far between, with significant gaps between individual storm cells.

Typically, isolated thunderstorms cover less than 20% of the forecast area.

Despite their isolated nature, these storms can still be intense and may produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and possibly hail.

Scattered Thunderstorms:

Scattered thunderstorms are more widespread than isolated thunderstorms and cover a larger portion of the forecast area.

In a scattered thunderstorm scenario, numerous individual thunderstorms develop, but they are not continuous or widespread enough to be classified as a “line” or “cluster” of storms.

Scattered thunderstorms generally cover between 30% to 50% of the forecast area.

Although scattered thunderstorms are more widespread, they still leave considerable gaps between storm cells, and not everyone within the forecast area will necessarily experience a thunderstorm.

In summary, isolated thunderstorms are fewer in number and more localized, covering a smaller area with significant gaps between storms, while scattered thunderstorms are more widespread, covering a larger area with numerous individual storms occurring somewhat randomly across the forecast area.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows: