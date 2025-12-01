Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Monday, December 1, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Monday, December 1, 2025, with a high near 50 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to shower, with an overnight low of around 38 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 10:59 am, 44 °F L: 42 ° H: 46 ° Feels like 38 °F ° overcast clouds Humidity: 88 % Pressure: 1025 mb 13 mph E Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:25 am Sunset: 5:29 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 38. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday

Showers likely before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday

Showers. High near 46. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Friday Night

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-11-01 67 42 54.5 -4.2 0 2025-11-02 66 46 56 -2.3 0.18 2025-11-03 63 45 54 -4 0 2025-11-04 71 44 57.5 -0.1 0 2025-11-05 76 47 61.5 4.2 0 2025-11-06 77 51 64 7.1 0 2025-11-07 73 51 62 5.4 T 2025-11-08 78 64 71 14.7 1.01 2025-11-09 76 45 60.5 4.5 T 2025-11-10 45 33 39 -16.6 0 2025-11-11 50 28 39 -16.3 0 2025-11-12 69 37 53 -2 0 2025-11-13 71 45 58 3.3 0 2025-11-14 75 46 60.5 6.1 0 2025-11-15 76 48 62 7.9 0 2025-11-16 77 54 65.5 11.7 0 2025-11-17 70 46 58 4.5 0 2025-11-18 74 43 58.5 5.2 0 2025-11-19 75 58 66.5 13.5 0 2025-11-20 75 64 69.5 16.8 0 2025-11-21 79 60 69.5 17 0 2025-11-22 82 61 71.5 19.3 0.04 2025-11-23 74 56 65 13.1 0 2025-11-24 76 52 64 12.3 0 2025-11-25 67 59 63 11.6 1.21 2025-11-26 68 46 57 5.8 0 2025-11-27 53 37 45 -5.9 0 2025-11-28 50 33 41.5 -9.2 0 2025-11-29 52 32 42 -8.5 0 2025-11-30 46 40 43 -7.3 0.39

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”