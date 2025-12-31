Cobb DOT list of road and lane closures as of Wednesday, December 31

The following road and lane closures are currently active and listed on the Cobb County DOT website. To expand the map for a particular roadway, click on the legend to the left of the interactive map below. The tables below are copied and pasted directly from the Cobb DOT GIS app. We retrieved this current list on December 31, 2025.

We post this every Wednesday. To check for updates that occur between our posting, visit the Cobb DOT’s road work page at this link.

Road closures

Circle 75 Parkway

Construction Closure

Starts: 12/30/25 12:00 PM

Ends: 12/31/25 9:00 AM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Circle 75 Pkwy. CCWS has the roadway Closed due to a Water Min Break Contact:

Cobb County Water System



Mars Hill Church Rd. NW

Construction Closure

Starts: 10/6/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 4/23/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Mars Hill Church Rd NW. Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority water main replacement project Contact:

Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority

404-279-2676

Detour:

Follow the posted detour

Greers Chapel Dr

Construction Closure

Starts: 10/7/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 3/31/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Greers Chapel Dr. Utility Relocations. Contact:

Gary Stanley

770-403-0206

Detour:

Follow Posted Detour

Pinehurst Lane

Construction Closure

Starts: 12/2/25 8:30 AM

Ends: 1/9/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Pinehurst Ln. Install a new sanitary sewer Contact:



404-723-8547

Detour:

Follow Posted Detour

Lane closures

Lower Roswell Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 11/20/24 9:00 AM

Ends: 11/19/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

One Direction closure on Lower Roswell Rd. Lane Closures possible for Safety Improvement Project on Lower Roswell Rd Contact:

Cobb DOT

770-528-1600

Detour:

Macland Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 1/1/25 7:00 AM

Ends: 12/31/25 7:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Macland Rd. GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: A speed reduction is in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily weekday lane closures between 7 AM and 7 PM In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in Dec 2025. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023. Contact:

GDOT

404-631-1023

Detour:

Mars Hill Church Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 8/1/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 7/31/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

One Direction closure on Mars Hill Church Rd. Cobb County Marietta Water Authority Water Wain Replacement Project Lane Closure. Contact:

Cobb County Marietta Water Authority

770-514-5201

pipelineproject@ccmwa.org Detour:

Old Floyd Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 7/16/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 1/6/27 4:00 PM