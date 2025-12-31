Cobb DOT list of road and lane closures as of Wednesday, December 31

The following road and lane closures are currently active and listed on the Cobb County DOT website. To expand the map for a particular roadway, click on the legend to the left of the interactive map below. The tables below are copied and pasted directly from the Cobb DOT GIS app. We retrieved this current list on December 31, 2025.

We post this every Wednesday. To check for updates that occur between our posting, visit the Cobb DOT’s road work page at this link.

Road closures

Circle 75 Parkway

Construction Closure
Starts: 12/30/25 12:00 PM
Ends: 12/31/25 9:00 AM
Status: Active
 
Details: 
Both Directions closure on Circle 75 Pkwy. CCWS has the roadway Closed due to a Water Min Break
Contact:
Cobb County Water System

Mars Hill Church Rd. NW

Construction Closure
Starts: 10/6/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 4/23/26 4:00 PM
Status: Active
 
Details: 
Both Directions closure on Mars Hill Church Rd NW. Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority water main replacement project
Contact:
Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority
404-279-2676
Detour:
Follow the posted detour

Greers Chapel Dr

Construction Closure
Starts: 10/7/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 3/31/26 4:00 PM
Status: Active
 
Details: 
Both Directions closure on Greers Chapel Dr. Utility Relocations.
Contact:
Gary Stanley
770-403-0206
Detour:
Follow Posted Detour

Pinehurst Lane

Construction Closure
Starts: 12/2/25 8:30 AM
Ends: 1/9/26 4:00 PM
Status: Active
 
Details: 
Both Directions closure on Pinehurst Ln. Install a new sanitary sewer
Contact:

404-723-8547
Detour:
Follow Posted Detour

Lane closures

Lower Roswell Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure
Starts: 11/20/24 9:00 AM
Ends: 11/19/26 4:00 PM
Status: Active
 
Details: 
One Direction closure on Lower Roswell Rd. Lane Closures possible for Safety Improvement Project on Lower Roswell Rd
Contact:
Cobb DOT
770-528-1600
Detour:

Macland Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure
Starts: 1/1/25 7:00 AM
Ends: 12/31/25 7:00 PM
Status: Active
 
Details: 
Both Directions closure on Macland Rd. GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: A speed reduction is in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily weekday lane closures between 7 AM and 7 PM In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in Dec 2025. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.
Contact:
GDOT
404-631-1023
Detour:

Mars Hill Church Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure
Starts: 8/1/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 7/31/26 4:00 PM
Status: Active
 
Details: 
One Direction closure on Mars Hill Church Rd. Cobb County Marietta Water Authority Water Wain Replacement Project Lane Closure.
Contact:
Cobb County Marietta Water Authority
770-514-5201
pipelineproject@ccmwa.org
Detour:

Old Floyd Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure
Starts: 7/16/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 1/6/27 4:00 PM
Status: Active
 
Details: 
One Direction closure on Old Floyd Rd. Cobb DOT Bridge Widening Project
Contact:
Cobb DOT Construction
770-528-1600

