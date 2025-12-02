Cobb library compiles reading list for Universal Human Rights Month

Cobb County Public Library released its reading list in celebration of Universal Human Rights Month in the following article on the county’s website and reprinted below:

December is Universal Human Rights Month, a time for people around the world to join together and stand up for the rights and dignity of all individuals. Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10 — the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The UDHR proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. Find it in English here. Find it in over 500 other languages here. Find all these titles and more in our catalog.

Children’s Picture Books

All Are Neighbors by Alexandra Penfold

All Are Welcome by Alexandra Penfold

All That You Are by Smriti Prasadam-Halls

American Desi by Jyoti Rajan Gopal

Four Feet, Two Sandals by Karen Lynn Williams

Get Up, Stand Up by Cedella Marley

Hair Twins by Raakhee Mirchandani

How We Eat by Shuli de la Fuente-Lau

I Am Human: A Book of Empathy by Susan Verde

I Can Be All Three by Salima Alikhan

I is for Immigrants by Selina Alko

I See Color by Cierra Chuly Boyd

Lunch from Home by Joshua David Stein

Me gusta by Angela Dominguez

More Than Peach: Changing the World… One Crayon at a Time! by Bellen Woodard

Thao by Thao Lam

What’s the Difference?: Being Different is Amazing by Doyin Richards

Wherever You Go by Alexandra Penfold

You Are a Story by Bob Raczka

Your Name is a Song by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow

Children’s Nonfiction

Fighting for Yes!: The Story of Disability Rights Activist Judith Heumann by Maryann Cocca-Leffler

Hear My Voice: The Testimonies of Children Detained at the Southern Border of the United States compiled by Warren Binford

I See Color: An Affirmation and Celebration of Our Diverse World by Valerie Bolling

The People Remember by Ibi Zoboi

Playing at the Border: A Story of Yo-Yo Ma by Joanna Ho

Rainbow Revolutionaries: 50 LGBTQ+ People Who Made History by Sarah Prager

Right Now!: Real Kids Speaking Up for Change by Miranda Paul

Separate is Never Equal: Sylvia Mendez & Her Family’s Fight for Desegregation by Duncan Tonatiuh

Walking for Water: How One Boy Stood Up for Gender Equality by Susan Hughes

We Are All Born Free: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Pictures by Amnesty International

We are a Garden: A Story of How Diversity Took Root in America by Lisa Westberg Peters

We Celebrate the Light by Jane Yolen

What Makes Us Unique?: Our First Talk About Diversity by Jillian Roberts

Why We Live Where We Live by Kira Vermond

Young Adult Nonfiction

#NotYourPrincess edited by Mary Beth Leatherdale

Allies: A Real Talk About Showing Up, Screwing Up, and Trying Again edited by Shakirah Bourne

And We Rise: The Civil Rights Movement in Poems by Erica Martin

Dark Sky Rising: Reconstruction and the Dawn of Jim Crow by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

2Girls Resist!: A Guide to Activism, Leadership, and Starting a Revolution by KaeLyn Rich

Jane Against the World: Roe v. Wade and the Fight for Reproductive Rights by Karen Blumenthal

Just Mercy: Adapted for Young Adults: A True Story of the Fight for Justice by Bryan Stevenson

Making It Right: Building Peace, Settling Conflict by Marilee Peters

A Queer History of the United States for Young People by Michael Bronski

Rise Up!: How You Can Join the Fight Against White Supremacy by Crystal Fleming

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

Stonewall: Breaking Out in the Fight for Gay Rights by Ann Bausum

Unequal: A Story of America by Michael Eric Dyson

We Are Not Yet Equal: Understanding Our Racial Divide by Carol Anderson

Adult Nonfiction

American Like Me: Reflections on Life Between Cultures edited by America Ferrera

Beautiful People: My Thirteen Truths About Disability by Melissa Blake

Belabored: A Vindication of the Rights of Pregnant Women by Lyz Lenz

Bryan Stevenson: I Know This to be True: On Equality, Justice & Compassion by Bryan Stevenson

Colorful Palate: A Flavorful Journey Through a Mixed American Experience by Raj Tawney

Everybody: A Book About Freedom by Olivia Laing

Half the Sky: Turning Oppression Into Opportunity for Women Worldwide by Nicholas Kristof

Holding Together: The Hijacking of Rights in America and How to Reclaim Them for Everyone by John HF Shattuck

Humanizing Immigration: How to Transform Our Racist and Unjust System by Bill Ong Hing

If You See Them: Young, Unhoused, and Alone in America by Vicki Sokolik

Indivisible: How to Forge Our Differences into a Stronger Future by Denise Hamilton

A Place to Belong: Celebrating Diversity and Kinship in the Home and Beyond by Amber O,Neal Johnston

Period. End of Sentence: A New Chapter in the Fight for Menstrual Justice by Anita Diamant

Period: The Real Story of Menstruation by Kathryn BH Clancy

Sipping Dom Pérignon Through a Straw: Reimagining Success as a Disabled Achiever by Eddie Ndopu

Speaking of Race: Why Everybody Needs to Talk About Racism — And How to Do It by Celeste Anne Headlee

To Stop a Warlord: My Story of Justice, Grace, and the Fight for Peace by Shannon Sedgwick Davis

Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality by Sarah McBride