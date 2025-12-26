Dekalb police officer on administrative leave after fatal pedestrian accident in Cobb County

By Mark Woolsey

A DeKalb County Police officer has been put on leave following his apparent involvement in a fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident Tuesday night on I-75 in Cobb.

Cobb Police say the pedestrian was walking northbound on the I-75 corridor near Terrell Mill Road shortly before 9 p.m. For reasons unknown to the police they walked into the right travel lane of the interstate and stepped into the path of a 2019 black Chevy Tahoe that was also headed northbound.

The front of the Tahoe struck the pedestrian who, who was thrown to the shoulder and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Tahoe was a marked patrol vehicle owned by the DeKalb County Police Department and was being operated by an off-duty officer who was uninjured.

A DeKalb Police spokesman told the Courier their officer has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the Cobb investigation.

Names of the officer and of the pedestrian have not been released.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.