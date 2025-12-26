November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Kennesaw Mountain High attendance zone

Photo of the home in the Kennesaw High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in November 2025

These prices for # home sales in the Kennesaw Mountain High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in November 2025 was $1,275,000 for 2150 UNITY TRL (see photo below):

Lowest sales price in November was $185,000 for 1741 LUCY DR  (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
1646 PERSERVERENCE HILL CIR BLDG 211/03/25$385,000.001626
2449 DUE WEST CIR11/07/25$313,000.001548
1558 RIDENOUR PKWY11/07/25$750,000.003738
2899 WICKFORD DR11/07/25$400,000.001724
2150 UNITY TRL11/12/25$1,275,000.005377
129 INFANTRY WAY11/12/25$535,000.003050
3415 KENYON CREEK DR11/13/25$597,000.003200
1323 BEAUMONT CT11/13/25$575,000.003363
1382 MURRAYS LOCH PL11/14/25$965,000.004047
3041 BLACK GUM CT11/17/25$242,000.001202
1741 LUCY DR11/19/25$185,000.001470
2168 DEL LAGO CIR UNIT 611/20/25$245,000.001260
2366 TABBYSTONE LN11/20/25$1,060,000.004000
2024 GREYFIELD DR NW11/21/25$543,000.003360
1891 STANCREST TRCE11/21/25$285,000.001240
606 TABBYSTONE ST11/21/25$1,075,000.004415
3173 ENCORE CIR11/21/25$695,000.003118
1376 DOLCETTO TRCE UNIT 1011/21/25$290,000.001604
1999 BARRETT KNOLL CIR11/24/25$525,000.003226
2531 ZACHARY WOODS DR11/25/25$385,000.002020
9020 SUMIT WOOD DR11/26/25$400,000.001320
5045 PINE MOUNTAIN RD11/26/25$370,000.001602

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

