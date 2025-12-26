November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Kennesaw Mountain High attendance zone

These prices for # home sales in the Kennesaw Mountain High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
Highest sale price in November 2025 was $1,275,000 for 2150 UNITY TRL (see photo below):
Lowest sales price in November was $185,000 for 1741 LUCY DR (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|1646 PERSERVERENCE HILL CIR BLDG 2
|11/03/25
|$385,000.00
|1626
|2449 DUE WEST CIR
|11/07/25
|$313,000.00
|1548
|1558 RIDENOUR PKWY
|11/07/25
|$750,000.00
|3738
|2899 WICKFORD DR
|11/07/25
|$400,000.00
|1724
|2150 UNITY TRL
|11/12/25
|$1,275,000.00
|5377
|129 INFANTRY WAY
|11/12/25
|$535,000.00
|3050
|3415 KENYON CREEK DR
|11/13/25
|$597,000.00
|3200
|1323 BEAUMONT CT
|11/13/25
|$575,000.00
|3363
|1382 MURRAYS LOCH PL
|11/14/25
|$965,000.00
|4047
|3041 BLACK GUM CT
|11/17/25
|$242,000.00
|1202
|1741 LUCY DR
|11/19/25
|$185,000.00
|1470
|2168 DEL LAGO CIR UNIT 6
|11/20/25
|$245,000.00
|1260
|2366 TABBYSTONE LN
|11/20/25
|$1,060,000.00
|4000
|2024 GREYFIELD DR NW
|11/21/25
|$543,000.00
|3360
|1891 STANCREST TRCE
|11/21/25
|$285,000.00
|1240
|606 TABBYSTONE ST
|11/21/25
|$1,075,000.00
|4415
|3173 ENCORE CIR
|11/21/25
|$695,000.00
|3118
|1376 DOLCETTO TRCE UNIT 10
|11/21/25
|$290,000.00
|1604
|1999 BARRETT KNOLL CIR
|11/24/25
|$525,000.00
|3226
|2531 ZACHARY WOODS DR
|11/25/25
|$385,000.00
|2020
|9020 SUMIT WOOD DR
|11/26/25
|$400,000.00
|1320
|5045 PINE MOUNTAIN RD
|11/26/25
|$370,000.00
|1602
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
