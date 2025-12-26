November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Pope High attendance zone

These prices for November home sales in the Pope High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in November 2025: $1,319,900 for 2962 BELLEHURST DR NE (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in November 2025: $350,000 for 2972 PATHVIEW LN (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 3020 MOUNTAIN TRCE 11/03/25 $715,000.00 2631 2583 KINGSLEY DR 11/03/25 $500,000.00 1512 2140 FOX HOUND CHSE 11/04/25 $800,000.00 3158 2819 ARABIAN TRL 11/05/25 $960,000.00 3158 3207 STAGHORN CT 11/05/25 $605,000.00 1878 2962 BELLEHURST DR NE 11/06/25 $1,319,900.00 4122 2634 CHIMNEY SPRINGS DR 11/07/25 $825,000.00 2550 2817 GRACEWOOD DR 11/10/25 $529,000.00 1548 3158 HUDSON POND LN 11/10/25 $1,075,000.00 4412 2972 PATHVIEW LN 11/13/25 $350,000.00 1600 2581 WEEPING OAK TRCE 11/13/25 $1,200,000.00 4151 3220 CASTEEL RD 11/14/25 $499,900.00 2274 3400 WILLIAMS RD 11/14/25 $1,000,000.00 3699 2953 KINGS WALK AVE 11/14/25 $990,000.00 4224 2395 CASTLE LN 11/14/25 $550,000.00 1932 3397 FALLING BROOK DR 11/14/25 $645,000.00 2602 2528 CHIMNEY SPRINGS DR 11/18/25 $510,000.00 2136 3761 OAK LN NE 11/19/25 $780,000.00 3628 3070 BRANFORD CT 11/20/25 $575,000.00 2273 3160 RUNNING CEDAR DR 11/21/25 $560,000.00 1984 61 TRACY LN 11/21/25 $580,000.00 2246 2726 RIDERWOOD LN 11/25/25 $822,000.00 3050 2567 KINGSLEY DR 11/26/25 $434,750.00 1666

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.