November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Pope High attendance zone

These prices for November home sales in the Pope High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in November 2025:  $1,319,900 for 2962 BELLEHURST DR NE (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in November 2025: $350,000 for 2972 PATHVIEW LN (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
3020 MOUNTAIN TRCE11/03/25$715,000.002631
2583 KINGSLEY DR11/03/25$500,000.001512
2140 FOX HOUND CHSE11/04/25$800,000.003158
2819 ARABIAN TRL11/05/25$960,000.003158
3207 STAGHORN CT11/05/25$605,000.001878
2962 BELLEHURST DR NE11/06/25$1,319,900.004122
2634 CHIMNEY SPRINGS DR11/07/25$825,000.002550
2817 GRACEWOOD DR11/10/25$529,000.001548
3158 HUDSON POND LN11/10/25$1,075,000.004412
2972 PATHVIEW LN11/13/25$350,000.001600
2581 WEEPING OAK TRCE11/13/25$1,200,000.004151
3220 CASTEEL RD11/14/25$499,900.002274
3400 WILLIAMS RD11/14/25$1,000,000.003699
2953 KINGS WALK AVE11/14/25$990,000.004224
2395 CASTLE LN11/14/25$550,000.001932
3397 FALLING BROOK DR11/14/25$645,000.002602
2528 CHIMNEY SPRINGS DR11/18/25$510,000.002136
3761 OAK LN NE11/19/25$780,000.003628
3070 BRANFORD CT11/20/25$575,000.002273
3160 RUNNING CEDAR DR11/21/25$560,000.001984
61 TRACY LN11/21/25$580,000.002246
2726 RIDERWOOD LN11/25/25$822,000.003050
2567 KINGSLEY DR11/26/25$434,750.001666

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

