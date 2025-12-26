November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s McEachern High attendance zone

These prices for November home sales in the McEachern High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October: $724,900 for 4956 MANNA LN (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $175,000 for 3589 HOPKINS CT (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 3792 VILLA SPRINGS CIR 11/03/25 $317,000.00 1650 4521 TWINBERRY DR 11/03/25 $368,000.00 1927 3589 HOPKINS CT 11/03/25 $175,000.00 1276 4772 LEWIS RD 11/05/25 $700,000.00 4165 5452 SWEETSPRINGS DR 11/05/25 $399,000.00 1700 1355 PADDOCKS WAY 11/06/25 $300,000.00 1503 3722 LOCKERBIE LN 11/06/25 $305,000.00 2012 4036 SAINT GEORGE WALK 11/06/25 $350,000.00 1603 4622 WHITTIER PL 11/07/25 $222,500.00 1300 5455 STIRRUP WAY 11/10/25 $378,500.00 2586 4537 RUSHING WIND CT 11/12/25 $323,100.00 1711 3717 LOCKERBIE LN 11/12/25 $338,000.00 2138 4956 MANNA LN 11/12/25 $724,900.00 3373 3888 LINDLEY CIR 11/14/25 $300,000.00 1379 5408 JAMESTOWNE DR 11/14/25 $302,000.00 1488 4586 MEADOWS RD 11/17/25 $348,000.00 1508 2433 NOELLE LN 11/17/25 $530,000.00 2993 4942 BROWN LEAF DR 11/17/25 $402,000.00 3055 3501 MUSTANG DR 11/17/25 $260,000.00 1648 3493 RIDGECREST DR SW 11/17/25 $275,000.00 1284 3909 BRIANNA DR 11/18/25 $370,000.00 1885 3355 TIMBER RDG 11/18/25 $425,000.00 2073 5199 OLIVE BRANCH CIR 11/19/25 $435,000.00 2954 3073 HOPELAND DR 11/19/25 $350,000.00 2384 4821 OVERLAND DR 11/19/25 $405,000.00 2550 3512 HOPKINS CT 11/21/25 $220,000.00 1276 1201 NEW HORIZON ST 11/21/25 $199,900.00 948 5696 WALNUT MILL LN 11/21/25 $460,000.00 3297 3155 WOODBERRY FARM LN 11/24/25 $465,000.00 2650 3235 AVONDALE PKWY 11/24/25 $387,000.00 2432 3225 WARREN CREEK DR 11/25/25 $375,000.00 2794 5290 OGLETHORPE CT 11/25/25 $450,000.00 2540 2635 JUPITER DR SW 11/26/25 $522,600.00 3306 3698 SHARON DR SW 11/26/25 $359,000.00 1752

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.