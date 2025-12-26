November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s McEachern High attendance zone

Photo of the home in the McEachern High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in November 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 26, 2025

These prices for November home sales in the McEachern High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October:  $724,900 for 4956 MANNA LN (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $175,000 for 3589 HOPKINS CT (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
3792 VILLA SPRINGS CIR11/03/25$317,000.001650
4521 TWINBERRY DR11/03/25$368,000.001927
3589 HOPKINS CT11/03/25$175,000.001276
4772 LEWIS RD11/05/25$700,000.004165
5452 SWEETSPRINGS DR11/05/25$399,000.001700
1355 PADDOCKS WAY11/06/25$300,000.001503
3722 LOCKERBIE LN11/06/25$305,000.002012
4036 SAINT GEORGE WALK11/06/25$350,000.001603
4622 WHITTIER PL11/07/25$222,500.001300
5455 STIRRUP WAY11/10/25$378,500.002586
4537 RUSHING WIND CT11/12/25$323,100.001711
3717 LOCKERBIE LN11/12/25$338,000.002138
4956 MANNA LN11/12/25$724,900.003373
3888 LINDLEY CIR11/14/25$300,000.001379
5408 JAMESTOWNE DR11/14/25$302,000.001488
4586 MEADOWS RD11/17/25$348,000.001508
2433 NOELLE LN11/17/25$530,000.002993
4942 BROWN LEAF DR11/17/25$402,000.003055
3501 MUSTANG DR11/17/25$260,000.001648
3493 RIDGECREST DR SW11/17/25$275,000.001284
3909 BRIANNA DR11/18/25$370,000.001885
3355 TIMBER RDG11/18/25$425,000.002073
5199 OLIVE BRANCH CIR11/19/25$435,000.002954
3073 HOPELAND DR11/19/25$350,000.002384
4821 OVERLAND DR11/19/25$405,000.002550
3512 HOPKINS CT11/21/25$220,000.001276
1201 NEW HORIZON ST11/21/25$199,900.00948
5696 WALNUT MILL LN11/21/25$460,000.003297
3155 WOODBERRY FARM LN11/24/25$465,000.002650
3235 AVONDALE PKWY11/24/25$387,000.002432
3225 WARREN CREEK DR11/25/25$375,000.002794
5290 OGLETHORPE CT11/25/25$450,000.002540
2635 JUPITER DR SW11/26/25$522,600.003306
3698 SHARON DR SW11/26/25$359,000.001752

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

