November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s McEachern High attendance zone

These prices for November home sales in the McEachern High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
Highest sale price in October: $724,900 for 4956 MANNA LN (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in October: $175,000 for 3589 HOPKINS CT (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|3792 VILLA SPRINGS CIR
|11/03/25
|$317,000.00
|1650
|4521 TWINBERRY DR
|11/03/25
|$368,000.00
|1927
|3589 HOPKINS CT
|11/03/25
|$175,000.00
|1276
|4772 LEWIS RD
|11/05/25
|$700,000.00
|4165
|5452 SWEETSPRINGS DR
|11/05/25
|$399,000.00
|1700
|1355 PADDOCKS WAY
|11/06/25
|$300,000.00
|1503
|3722 LOCKERBIE LN
|11/06/25
|$305,000.00
|2012
|4036 SAINT GEORGE WALK
|11/06/25
|$350,000.00
|1603
|4622 WHITTIER PL
|11/07/25
|$222,500.00
|1300
|5455 STIRRUP WAY
|11/10/25
|$378,500.00
|2586
|4537 RUSHING WIND CT
|11/12/25
|$323,100.00
|1711
|3717 LOCKERBIE LN
|11/12/25
|$338,000.00
|2138
|4956 MANNA LN
|11/12/25
|$724,900.00
|3373
|3888 LINDLEY CIR
|11/14/25
|$300,000.00
|1379
|5408 JAMESTOWNE DR
|11/14/25
|$302,000.00
|1488
|4586 MEADOWS RD
|11/17/25
|$348,000.00
|1508
|2433 NOELLE LN
|11/17/25
|$530,000.00
|2993
|4942 BROWN LEAF DR
|11/17/25
|$402,000.00
|3055
|3501 MUSTANG DR
|11/17/25
|$260,000.00
|1648
|3493 RIDGECREST DR SW
|11/17/25
|$275,000.00
|1284
|3909 BRIANNA DR
|11/18/25
|$370,000.00
|1885
|3355 TIMBER RDG
|11/18/25
|$425,000.00
|2073
|5199 OLIVE BRANCH CIR
|11/19/25
|$435,000.00
|2954
|3073 HOPELAND DR
|11/19/25
|$350,000.00
|2384
|4821 OVERLAND DR
|11/19/25
|$405,000.00
|2550
|3512 HOPKINS CT
|11/21/25
|$220,000.00
|1276
|1201 NEW HORIZON ST
|11/21/25
|$199,900.00
|948
|5696 WALNUT MILL LN
|11/21/25
|$460,000.00
|3297
|3155 WOODBERRY FARM LN
|11/24/25
|$465,000.00
|2650
|3235 AVONDALE PKWY
|11/24/25
|$387,000.00
|2432
|3225 WARREN CREEK DR
|11/25/25
|$375,000.00
|2794
|5290 OGLETHORPE CT
|11/25/25
|$450,000.00
|2540
|2635 JUPITER DR SW
|11/26/25
|$522,600.00
|3306
|3698 SHARON DR SW
|11/26/25
|$359,000.00
|1752
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
