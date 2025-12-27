November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Harrison High attendance zone

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Harrison High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October:  $889,000 for 1711 FARMVIEW TRCE (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $225,000 for 202 CRABAPPLE LN (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
6246 BRAIDWOOD WAY11/03/25$495,000.002812
1354 BENBROOKE LN11/03/25$537,000.003160
3414 OLD DUE WEST RD UNIT 1511/04/25$394,000.001747
6100 BRAIDWOOD CT11/05/25$465,000.002368
4796 DALLAS HWY11/05/25$610,000.003070
915 WYNTUCK DR11/05/25$255,000.001539
1500 DOWNINGTON RUN11/07/25$756,000.003515
3457 HORSEBACK TRL11/10/25$710,000.003121
6049 BRAIDWOOD CLSE11/12/25$550,000.003252
5900 PAVILLION DR11/12/25$415,000.001480
5508 CORN MILL LN11/13/25$825,000.003138
3510 HICKORY VIEW DR11/13/25$530,000.002321
5725 FAIRWOOD DR11/14/25$588,000.002582
3244 COBBS FARM TRL NW11/14/25$635,000.003153
6211 WOODLORE DR11/14/25$574,900.002984
3494 DUE WEST RD NW11/17/25$425,000.001540
202 CRABAPPLE LN11/18/25$225,000.001932
6128 BRAIDWOOD LN11/18/25$605,000.002913
956 FAIRLONG DR11/18/25$415,000.002442
4609 MCTYRE WAY11/19/25$485,000.003165
4219 W MILL TRL11/20/25$350,000.001328
1422 BENBROOKE RDG11/20/25$707,000.003587
1711 FARMVIEW TRCE11/21/25$889,000.003408
1558 AMBERWOOD CREEK DR11/21/25$582,500.003248
4120 CHANTICLEER DR11/21/25$365,000.001372
1746 N HADAWAY RD11/26/25$310,000.001639
5300 STONE VILLAGE CIR BLDG 611/26/25$435,000.001712

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

