November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Harrison High attendance zone

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Harrison High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October: $889,000 for 1711 FARMVIEW TRCE (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $225,000 for 202 CRABAPPLE LN (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 6246 BRAIDWOOD WAY 11/03/25 $495,000.00 2812 1354 BENBROOKE LN 11/03/25 $537,000.00 3160 3414 OLD DUE WEST RD UNIT 15 11/04/25 $394,000.00 1747 6100 BRAIDWOOD CT 11/05/25 $465,000.00 2368 4796 DALLAS HWY 11/05/25 $610,000.00 3070 915 WYNTUCK DR 11/05/25 $255,000.00 1539 1500 DOWNINGTON RUN 11/07/25 $756,000.00 3515 3457 HORSEBACK TRL 11/10/25 $710,000.00 3121 6049 BRAIDWOOD CLSE 11/12/25 $550,000.00 3252 5900 PAVILLION DR 11/12/25 $415,000.00 1480 5508 CORN MILL LN 11/13/25 $825,000.00 3138 3510 HICKORY VIEW DR 11/13/25 $530,000.00 2321 5725 FAIRWOOD DR 11/14/25 $588,000.00 2582 3244 COBBS FARM TRL NW 11/14/25 $635,000.00 3153 6211 WOODLORE DR 11/14/25 $574,900.00 2984 3494 DUE WEST RD NW 11/17/25 $425,000.00 1540 202 CRABAPPLE LN 11/18/25 $225,000.00 1932 6128 BRAIDWOOD LN 11/18/25 $605,000.00 2913 956 FAIRLONG DR 11/18/25 $415,000.00 2442 4609 MCTYRE WAY 11/19/25 $485,000.00 3165 4219 W MILL TRL 11/20/25 $350,000.00 1328 1422 BENBROOKE RDG 11/20/25 $707,000.00 3587 1711 FARMVIEW TRCE 11/21/25 $889,000.00 3408 1558 AMBERWOOD CREEK DR 11/21/25 $582,500.00 3248 4120 CHANTICLEER DR 11/21/25 $365,000.00 1372 1746 N HADAWAY RD 11/26/25 $310,000.00 1639 5300 STONE VILLAGE CIR BLDG 6 11/26/25 $435,000.00 1712

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.