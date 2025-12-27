November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Harrison High attendance zone

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Harrison High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in October: $889,000 for 1711 FARMVIEW TRCE (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in October: $225,000 for 202 CRABAPPLE LN (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|6246 BRAIDWOOD WAY
|11/03/25
|$495,000.00
|2812
|1354 BENBROOKE LN
|11/03/25
|$537,000.00
|3160
|3414 OLD DUE WEST RD UNIT 15
|11/04/25
|$394,000.00
|1747
|6100 BRAIDWOOD CT
|11/05/25
|$465,000.00
|2368
|4796 DALLAS HWY
|11/05/25
|$610,000.00
|3070
|915 WYNTUCK DR
|11/05/25
|$255,000.00
|1539
|1500 DOWNINGTON RUN
|11/07/25
|$756,000.00
|3515
|3457 HORSEBACK TRL
|11/10/25
|$710,000.00
|3121
|6049 BRAIDWOOD CLSE
|11/12/25
|$550,000.00
|3252
|5900 PAVILLION DR
|11/12/25
|$415,000.00
|1480
|5508 CORN MILL LN
|11/13/25
|$825,000.00
|3138
|3510 HICKORY VIEW DR
|11/13/25
|$530,000.00
|2321
|5725 FAIRWOOD DR
|11/14/25
|$588,000.00
|2582
|3244 COBBS FARM TRL NW
|11/14/25
|$635,000.00
|3153
|6211 WOODLORE DR
|11/14/25
|$574,900.00
|2984
|3494 DUE WEST RD NW
|11/17/25
|$425,000.00
|1540
|202 CRABAPPLE LN
|11/18/25
|$225,000.00
|1932
|6128 BRAIDWOOD LN
|11/18/25
|$605,000.00
|2913
|956 FAIRLONG DR
|11/18/25
|$415,000.00
|2442
|4609 MCTYRE WAY
|11/19/25
|$485,000.00
|3165
|4219 W MILL TRL
|11/20/25
|$350,000.00
|1328
|1422 BENBROOKE RDG
|11/20/25
|$707,000.00
|3587
|1711 FARMVIEW TRCE
|11/21/25
|$889,000.00
|3408
|1558 AMBERWOOD CREEK DR
|11/21/25
|$582,500.00
|3248
|4120 CHANTICLEER DR
|11/21/25
|$365,000.00
|1372
|1746 N HADAWAY RD
|11/26/25
|$310,000.00
|1639
|5300 STONE VILLAGE CIR BLDG 6
|11/26/25
|$435,000.00
|1712
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
