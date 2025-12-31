November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Wheeler High attendance zone

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Wheeler High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in November 2025: $1,261,000 for 3361 WOODINGTON CT (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in November 2025: $143,500 for 1814 ASHBOROUGH RD UNIT E (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 3006 BALEARIC DR 11/03/25 $325,000.00 1323 2198 LOWER ROSWELL RD 11/04/25 $221,041.00 1104 2377 EMORY LN 11/04/25 $657,000.00 1688 135 PHEASANT DR 11/04/25 $445,000.00 2070 1664 TERRELL RIDGE DR 11/04/25 $321,100.00 2372 201 HUNTING CREEK DR 11/06/25 $385,000.00 1892 2106 BLAYLOCK DR 11/06/25 $547,500.00 1743 974 CLYDESDALE DR 11/07/25 $493,000.00 1406 2830 SCOTTISH MILL WAY 11/07/25 $620,000.00 2784 402 SOMERSET CLSE 11/10/25 $710,000.00 2433 903 EDGEWATER CIR 11/10/25 $300,000.00 1531 1761 MILLVIEW DR 11/10/25 $322,000.00 1599 3361 WOODINGTON CT 11/12/25 $1,261,000.00 3929 402 TERRYDALE DR 11/12/25 $470,000.00 1736 792 BARNES MILL TRCE 11/12/25 $430,000.00 2100 3273 TURTLE LAKE DR 11/14/25 $810,000.00 2790 3300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE UNIT 1312 11/14/25 $460,000.00 1478 1686 GRIST MILL DR 11/18/25 $287,000.00 1288 1814 ASHBOROUGH RD UNIT E 11/18/25 $143,500.00 1210 652 WIND GROVE RD 11/18/25 $625,000.00 1888 51 HOLT RD SE 11/18/25 $390,000.00 2000 1010 DONEGAL 11/18/25 $255,000.00 1381 2560 CRESCENT PARK CT BLDG/UNIT 6/37 11/18/25 $515,000.00 1771 1250 PARKWOOD CIR SE UNIT 300/2309 11/18/25 $240,000.00 1181 774 MARY ANN DR 11/19/25 $675,000.00 3383 410 PEBBLESTONE CIR 11/20/25 $835,000.00 2460 3265 BEECHWOOD DR SE 11/21/25 $745,000.00 1770 3201 PALISADES CT 11/21/25 $620,000.00 2820 583 SPRING CREEK WAY 11/21/25 $510,000.00 1884 1304 WYNNES RIDGE CIR 11/24/25 $185,000.00 1179 202 SMOKERISE CIR 11/25/25 $195,000.00 1010 197 CARRIAGE TRCE 11/26/25 $640,000.00 3164 1814 ASHBOROUGH RD UNIT C 11/26/25 $195,000.00 1210

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.