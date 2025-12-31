November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Wheeler High attendance zone

Photo of the home in the Wheeler High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in November 2025

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Wheeler High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in November 2025:  $1,261,000 for 3361 WOODINGTON CT (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in November 2025: $143,500 for 1814 ASHBOROUGH RD UNIT E (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
3006 BALEARIC DR11/03/25$325,000.001323
2198 LOWER ROSWELL RD11/04/25$221,041.001104
2377 EMORY LN11/04/25$657,000.001688
135 PHEASANT DR11/04/25$445,000.002070
1664 TERRELL RIDGE DR11/04/25$321,100.002372
201 HUNTING CREEK DR11/06/25$385,000.001892
2106 BLAYLOCK DR11/06/25$547,500.001743
974 CLYDESDALE DR11/07/25$493,000.001406
2830 SCOTTISH MILL WAY11/07/25$620,000.002784
402 SOMERSET CLSE11/10/25$710,000.002433
903 EDGEWATER CIR11/10/25$300,000.001531
1761 MILLVIEW DR11/10/25$322,000.001599
3361 WOODINGTON CT11/12/25$1,261,000.003929
402 TERRYDALE DR11/12/25$470,000.001736
792 BARNES MILL TRCE11/12/25$430,000.002100
3273 TURTLE LAKE DR11/14/25$810,000.002790
3300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE UNIT 131211/14/25$460,000.001478
1686 GRIST MILL DR11/18/25$287,000.001288
1814 ASHBOROUGH RD UNIT E11/18/25$143,500.001210
652 WIND GROVE RD11/18/25$625,000.001888
51 HOLT RD SE11/18/25$390,000.002000
1010 DONEGAL11/18/25$255,000.001381
2560 CRESCENT PARK CT BLDG/UNIT 6/3711/18/25$515,000.001771
1250 PARKWOOD CIR SE UNIT 300/230911/18/25$240,000.001181
774 MARY ANN DR11/19/25$675,000.003383
410 PEBBLESTONE CIR11/20/25$835,000.002460
3265 BEECHWOOD DR SE11/21/25$745,000.001770
3201 PALISADES CT11/21/25$620,000.002820
583 SPRING CREEK WAY11/21/25$510,000.001884
1304 WYNNES RIDGE CIR11/24/25$185,000.001179
202 SMOKERISE CIR11/25/25$195,000.001010
197 CARRIAGE TRCE11/26/25$640,000.003164
1814 ASHBOROUGH RD UNIT C11/26/25$195,000.001210

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

