November 2025 home sales in the Marietta High attendance zone

These prices for # home sales in the Marietta High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in November 2025: $1,784,388 for 303 KENNESAW AVE (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in November 2025: $190,000 for 1651 MASSACHUSETTS AVE UNIT 1 (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|685 OAKLEDGE DR
|11/03/25
|$350,000.00
|2080
|490 CHOWNING PL
|11/03/25
|$450,000.00
|1560
|1942 FINNISH LN
|11/04/25
|$615,000.00
|2653
|209 WAKEHURST WAY
|11/04/25
|$1,020,991.00
|2894
|125 OLDE MARIETTA CT
|11/04/25
|$635,000.00
|2194
|478 WILLIAMSON ST BLDG/UNIT 7/53
|11/04/25
|$385,000.00
|1858
|1447 EVANSTON LN
|11/05/25
|$435,000.00
|1877
|121 DUNLEITH PKWY
|11/05/25
|$330,000.00
|2088
|1025 ECTOR DR
|11/05/25
|$875,000.00
|4099
|413 CHESTER ST
|11/05/25
|$693,000.00
|2115
|808 CALDWELL CIR
|11/06/25
|$495,000.00
|1736
|135 BIRCH HOLLOW TRL
|11/07/25
|$665,000.00
|3235
|388 TALCOTT CIR
|11/07/25
|$600,000.00
|1300
|351 WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 205
|11/07/25
|$399,000.00
|1326
|221 WRIGHT ST SW
|11/07/25
|$442,500.00
|1100
|920 WESTLAND DR
|11/07/25
|$239,000.00
|1280
|370 CHICOPEE DR
|11/07/25
|$1,285,000.00
|3593
|1785 CRESTRIDGE DR
|11/07/25
|$320,000.00
|1131
|960 WEMBERLEY LN
|11/10/25
|$240,000.00
|0
|1234 BARNES MILL RD
|11/10/25
|$250,000.00
|1194
|1482 GATEVIEW CIR
|11/10/25
|$498,500.00
|2175
|738 BRENTWOOD PL
|11/10/25
|$220,000.00
|1292
|1601 LEESBURG CT
|11/12/25
|$640,000.00
|3098
|272 CASCADE DR
|11/12/25
|$350,000.00
|1591
|303 KENNESAW AVE
|11/12/25
|$1,784,388.00
|7704
|105 AYERS AVE
|11/12/25
|$360,000.00
|1008
|883 DUNNING ST
|11/13/25
|$470,000.00
|2086
|260 MANNING RD UNIT 69
|11/13/25
|$360,000.00
|1680
|315 LUCINDA CT
|11/13/25
|$420,000.00
|3040
|1402 GLEN IVY BLDG 14
|11/14/25
|$415,001.00
|1678
|276 BELLVUE DR
|11/14/25
|$310,000.00
|1044
|1186 BEECH ST NE
|11/14/25
|$365,000.00
|1232
|21 WHITLOCK DR
|11/14/25
|$1,200,000.00
|4531
|881 SOARING DR
|11/14/25
|$502,500.00
|2333
|351 W POST OAK XING
|11/14/25
|$205,000.00
|1408
|199 HICKORY WALK
|11/17/25
|$440,000.00
|1524
|1777 CASWELL PKWY UNIT 188
|11/17/25
|$360,000.00
|1976
|341 HERMITAGE CT
|11/18/25
|$412,500.00
|1766
|137 AVIATION RD
|11/18/25
|$297,000.00
|1144
|613 MAPLE GROVE WAY
|11/19/25
|$599,900.00
|2934
|61 BARRINGTON PL
|11/19/25
|$280,000.00
|1452
|54 GRAMLING ST
|11/20/25
|$330,000.00
|1587
|1161 GRAND OAKS GLN
|11/21/25
|$638,000.00
|2822
|96 MCDONALD ST
|11/21/25
|$905,000.00
|2396
|1552 TAPPAHANNOCK TRL
|11/21/25
|$640,000.00
|3646
|1430 LONGWOOD DR
|11/21/25
|$565,000.00
|2069
|2042 BRIGHTLEAF WAY UNIT 104
|11/24/25
|$400,000.00
|2125
|1047 CHESTNUT HILL CIR
|11/24/25
|$615,000.00
|2818
|207 WESTLAND CIR
|11/24/25
|$260,000.00
|1064
|1683 EVANSTON CIR
|11/24/25
|$428,000.00
|1616
|204 SEQUOIA DR
|11/24/25
|$435,000.00
|1308
|1651 MASSACHUSETTS AVE UNIT 1
|11/25/25
|$190,000.00
|1440
|204 WAKEHURST WAY
|11/26/25
|$1,058,967.00
|3254
|106 BURNAP ST
|11/26/25
|$364,300.00
|1012
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
