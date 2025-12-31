November 2025 home sales in the Marietta High attendance zone

These prices for # home sales in the Marietta High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in November 2025: $1,784,388 for 303 KENNESAW AVE (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in November 2025: $190,000 for 1651 MASSACHUSETTS AVE UNIT 1 (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 685 OAKLEDGE DR 11/03/25 $350,000.00 2080 490 CHOWNING PL 11/03/25 $450,000.00 1560 1942 FINNISH LN 11/04/25 $615,000.00 2653 209 WAKEHURST WAY 11/04/25 $1,020,991.00 2894 125 OLDE MARIETTA CT 11/04/25 $635,000.00 2194 478 WILLIAMSON ST BLDG/UNIT 7/53 11/04/25 $385,000.00 1858 1447 EVANSTON LN 11/05/25 $435,000.00 1877 121 DUNLEITH PKWY 11/05/25 $330,000.00 2088 1025 ECTOR DR 11/05/25 $875,000.00 4099 413 CHESTER ST 11/05/25 $693,000.00 2115 808 CALDWELL CIR 11/06/25 $495,000.00 1736 135 BIRCH HOLLOW TRL 11/07/25 $665,000.00 3235 388 TALCOTT CIR 11/07/25 $600,000.00 1300 351 WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 205 11/07/25 $399,000.00 1326 221 WRIGHT ST SW 11/07/25 $442,500.00 1100 920 WESTLAND DR 11/07/25 $239,000.00 1280 370 CHICOPEE DR 11/07/25 $1,285,000.00 3593 1785 CRESTRIDGE DR 11/07/25 $320,000.00 1131 960 WEMBERLEY LN 11/10/25 $240,000.00 0 1234 BARNES MILL RD 11/10/25 $250,000.00 1194 1482 GATEVIEW CIR 11/10/25 $498,500.00 2175 738 BRENTWOOD PL 11/10/25 $220,000.00 1292 1601 LEESBURG CT 11/12/25 $640,000.00 3098 272 CASCADE DR 11/12/25 $350,000.00 1591 303 KENNESAW AVE 11/12/25 $1,784,388.00 7704 105 AYERS AVE 11/12/25 $360,000.00 1008 883 DUNNING ST 11/13/25 $470,000.00 2086 260 MANNING RD UNIT 69 11/13/25 $360,000.00 1680 315 LUCINDA CT 11/13/25 $420,000.00 3040 1402 GLEN IVY BLDG 14 11/14/25 $415,001.00 1678 276 BELLVUE DR 11/14/25 $310,000.00 1044 1186 BEECH ST NE 11/14/25 $365,000.00 1232 21 WHITLOCK DR 11/14/25 $1,200,000.00 4531 881 SOARING DR 11/14/25 $502,500.00 2333 351 W POST OAK XING 11/14/25 $205,000.00 1408 199 HICKORY WALK 11/17/25 $440,000.00 1524 1777 CASWELL PKWY UNIT 188 11/17/25 $360,000.00 1976 341 HERMITAGE CT 11/18/25 $412,500.00 1766 137 AVIATION RD 11/18/25 $297,000.00 1144 613 MAPLE GROVE WAY 11/19/25 $599,900.00 2934 61 BARRINGTON PL 11/19/25 $280,000.00 1452 54 GRAMLING ST 11/20/25 $330,000.00 1587 1161 GRAND OAKS GLN 11/21/25 $638,000.00 2822 96 MCDONALD ST 11/21/25 $905,000.00 2396 1552 TAPPAHANNOCK TRL 11/21/25 $640,000.00 3646 1430 LONGWOOD DR 11/21/25 $565,000.00 2069 2042 BRIGHTLEAF WAY UNIT 104 11/24/25 $400,000.00 2125 1047 CHESTNUT HILL CIR 11/24/25 $615,000.00 2818 207 WESTLAND CIR 11/24/25 $260,000.00 1064 1683 EVANSTON CIR 11/24/25 $428,000.00 1616 204 SEQUOIA DR 11/24/25 $435,000.00 1308 1651 MASSACHUSETTS AVE UNIT 1 11/25/25 $190,000.00 1440 204 WAKEHURST WAY 11/26/25 $1,058,967.00 3254 106 BURNAP ST 11/26/25 $364,300.00 1012

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.