November 2025 home sales in the Marietta High attendance zone

Photo of the home in the Marietta High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in November 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 31, 2025

These prices for # home sales in the Marietta High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in November 2025:  $1,784,388 for 303 KENNESAW AVE (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in November 2025: $190,000 for 1651 MASSACHUSETTS AVE UNIT 1 (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
685 OAKLEDGE DR11/03/25$350,000.002080
490 CHOWNING PL11/03/25$450,000.001560
1942 FINNISH LN11/04/25$615,000.002653
209 WAKEHURST WAY11/04/25$1,020,991.002894
125 OLDE MARIETTA CT11/04/25$635,000.002194
478 WILLIAMSON ST BLDG/UNIT 7/5311/04/25$385,000.001858
1447 EVANSTON LN11/05/25$435,000.001877
121 DUNLEITH PKWY11/05/25$330,000.002088
1025 ECTOR DR11/05/25$875,000.004099
413 CHESTER ST11/05/25$693,000.002115
808 CALDWELL CIR11/06/25$495,000.001736
135 BIRCH HOLLOW TRL11/07/25$665,000.003235
388 TALCOTT CIR11/07/25$600,000.001300
351 WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 20511/07/25$399,000.001326
221 WRIGHT ST SW11/07/25$442,500.001100
920 WESTLAND DR11/07/25$239,000.001280
370 CHICOPEE DR11/07/25$1,285,000.003593
1785 CRESTRIDGE DR11/07/25$320,000.001131
960 WEMBERLEY LN11/10/25$240,000.000
1234 BARNES MILL RD11/10/25$250,000.001194
1482 GATEVIEW CIR11/10/25$498,500.002175
738 BRENTWOOD PL11/10/25$220,000.001292
1601 LEESBURG CT11/12/25$640,000.003098
272 CASCADE DR11/12/25$350,000.001591
303 KENNESAW AVE11/12/25$1,784,388.007704
105 AYERS AVE11/12/25$360,000.001008
883 DUNNING ST11/13/25$470,000.002086
260 MANNING RD UNIT 6911/13/25$360,000.001680
315 LUCINDA CT11/13/25$420,000.003040
1402 GLEN IVY BLDG 1411/14/25$415,001.001678
276 BELLVUE DR11/14/25$310,000.001044
1186 BEECH ST NE11/14/25$365,000.001232
21 WHITLOCK DR11/14/25$1,200,000.004531
881 SOARING DR11/14/25$502,500.002333
351 W POST OAK XING11/14/25$205,000.001408
199 HICKORY WALK11/17/25$440,000.001524
1777 CASWELL PKWY UNIT 18811/17/25$360,000.001976
341 HERMITAGE CT11/18/25$412,500.001766
137 AVIATION RD11/18/25$297,000.001144
613 MAPLE GROVE WAY11/19/25$599,900.002934
61 BARRINGTON PL11/19/25$280,000.001452
54 GRAMLING ST11/20/25$330,000.001587
1161 GRAND OAKS GLN11/21/25$638,000.002822
96 MCDONALD ST11/21/25$905,000.002396
1552 TAPPAHANNOCK TRL11/21/25$640,000.003646
1430 LONGWOOD DR11/21/25$565,000.002069
2042 BRIGHTLEAF WAY UNIT 10411/24/25$400,000.002125
1047 CHESTNUT HILL CIR11/24/25$615,000.002818
207 WESTLAND CIR11/24/25$260,000.001064
1683 EVANSTON CIR11/24/25$428,000.001616
204 SEQUOIA DR11/24/25$435,000.001308
1651 MASSACHUSETTS AVE UNIT 111/25/25$190,000.001440
204 WAKEHURST WAY11/26/25$1,058,967.003254
106 BURNAP ST11/26/25$364,300.001012

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

