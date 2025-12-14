October 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Pope High attendance zone

These prices for October 2025 home sales in the Pope High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October: $1,875,000 for 1811 MURDOCK RD (see photo below):

Lowest sales price in October: $450,000 for 1787 OLD CANTON RD (see photo below):

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 2965 VILLAGE DR NE 10/01/25 $585,000.00 2662 2189 SPEAR POINT DR 10/03/25 $598,000.00 1940 1934 RAND RIDGE CT 10/06/25 $1,472,285.00 4556 3612 CHERBOURG WAY 10/09/25 $485,000.00 2939 3612 CHERBOURG WAY 10/09/25 $505,000.00 2939 3665 CHESTNUT RIDGE CT 10/09/25 $585,000.00 2165 3839 VINYARD WAY 10/10/25 $450,000.00 2234 3760 POST OAK TRITT RD 10/10/25 $580,000.00 2431 2249 CHADDS CREEK DR 10/10/25 $725,000.00 3028 3559 SAWMILL TER 10/10/25 $540,000.00 1590 2762 WHITEHURST DR 10/14/25 $655,000.00 1614 3609 LONGFELLOW TRL 10/15/25 $655,000.00 2375 3193 WICKS CREEK TRL 10/15/25 $725,000.00 2574 2743 SADDLE RIDGE LAKE DR 10/16/25 $525,000.00 2193 2689 SPRING ROCK CT 10/17/25 $775,000.00 3278 1787 OLD CANTON RD 10/21/25 $450,000.00 1837 2163 MITCHELL RD NE 10/21/25 $1,170,000.00 3752 4536 MOUNTAIN CREEK DR 10/21/25 $568,000.00 2074 1811 MURDOCK RD 10/21/25 $1,875,000.00 4139 2892 HOLLY SPRINGS RD 10/24/25 $493,000.00 1732 2466 CHIMNEY SPRINGS DR 10/29/25 $645,000.00 2603 3342 TRAILS END RD 10/29/25 $750,000.00 3514 2971 PRINCE HOWARD DR 10/31/25 $600,000.00 2111

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.