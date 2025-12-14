October 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Pope High attendance zone

Photo of the home in the Pope High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in October 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 14, 2025

These prices for October 2025 home sales in the Pope High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October:  $1,875,000 for 1811 MURDOCK RD (see photo below):

Lowest sales price in October: $450,000 for 1787 OLD CANTON RD (see photo below):

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
2965 VILLAGE DR NE10/01/25$585,000.002662
2189 SPEAR POINT DR10/03/25$598,000.001940
1934 RAND RIDGE CT10/06/25$1,472,285.004556
3612 CHERBOURG WAY10/09/25$485,000.002939
3612 CHERBOURG WAY10/09/25$505,000.002939
3665 CHESTNUT RIDGE CT10/09/25$585,000.002165
3839 VINYARD WAY10/10/25$450,000.002234
3760 POST OAK TRITT RD10/10/25$580,000.002431
2249 CHADDS CREEK DR10/10/25$725,000.003028
3559 SAWMILL TER10/10/25$540,000.001590
2762 WHITEHURST DR10/14/25$655,000.001614
3609 LONGFELLOW TRL10/15/25$655,000.002375
3193 WICKS CREEK TRL10/15/25$725,000.002574
2743 SADDLE RIDGE LAKE DR10/16/25$525,000.002193
2689 SPRING ROCK CT10/17/25$775,000.003278
1787 OLD CANTON RD10/21/25$450,000.001837
2163 MITCHELL RD NE10/21/25$1,170,000.003752
4536 MOUNTAIN CREEK DR10/21/25$568,000.002074
1811 MURDOCK RD10/21/25$1,875,000.004139
2892 HOLLY SPRINGS RD10/24/25$493,000.001732
2466 CHIMNEY SPRINGS DR10/29/25$645,000.002603
3342 TRAILS END RD10/29/25$750,000.003514
2971 PRINCE HOWARD DR10/31/25$600,000.002111

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

