Temperatures in metro Atlanta to plunge Sunday evening, Cold Weather advisory issued

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for north and central Georgia beginning Sunday evening, as temperatures are expected to plummet into the teens with dangerous wind chills posing risks to outdoor pets, exposed pipes, and vulnerable populations.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Temperatures will fall quickly this evening into Monday morning, with a Cold Weather Advisory in effect across the area from 6PM through Monday morning. Lows will fall into the teens, with winds making temps feel even colder. This will pose a risk to exposed pipes, outdoor pets, and sensitive groups. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday… Lows Monday morning will be in the teens, with winds making feels like temps a few degrees colder than that. This will pose a risk to exposed pipes, outdoor pets, and sensitive groups. A Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect until 8AM Monday.

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows: