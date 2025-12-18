Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Fri Dec 19 to Sunday Dec 21

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, December 19, 2025 to Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Friday, December 19, 2025

From the Cobb County website:

🎄Holiday Basket class with District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield – 1 – 2 p.m. at Freeman Poole Senior Center. Create a beautiful, holiday-themed gift basket. All supplies are provided. For 55+ Register here with #50292 🩰Dec. 19 – 23 – Catch The Georgia Ballet’s The Nutcracker at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre. Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, tells the story of young Clara, who receives a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. The doll transforms into a prince and leads Clara on a fantastical journey through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets, where they are entertained by dancing confections from around the world. Get tickets here.

Showtimes:

Sensory Friendly – Dec. 18, 7pm

Dec. 19, 8pm | Dec. 20, 2pm & 8pm | Dec.21, 3pm | Dec. 22 & 23, 2pm 🎾Free Tennis Drills Night – 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Sweetwater Tennis Center, 2447 Clay Road. Free Adult Tennis Drills Night at Sweetwater Tennis Center! Hone your tennis skills at a one-day Adult Free Drills session. Please consider bringing a toy to support our Toys for Tots drive.

From the City of Smyrna website:

To-Go Craft Kits Date: 12/19/2025 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Smyrna Public Library

100 Village Green Circle SE

Smyrna, Georgia 30080 Add to my Calendar To-Go Craft Kits 4-7 years old

Monday, December 19th

10:00AM-4:00PM while supplies last

Smyrna Library, Youth Services Desk



Stop by the library to pick up a to-go craft kit and keep those kiddos busy! The to-go kit contains everything needed (does not include crayons or glue) to create three crafts.

Craft kits can be collected from the Youth Services Desk while supplies last.

Saturday, December 20, 2025

From the Cobb County website:

🎄Santa Paws – photos with Santa, free pet adoptions, and ice cream, 10: 30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta. Saturday and Saturday, Dec. 20 and Sunday, Dec. 21 🎄Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt – 6 – 9 p.m. at Ward Recreation Center – Sleigh your holiday plans! Get your scavenger list, pile into the car, and hit the road! You’ll have two hours to find as many festive sights as you can — then head back for a prize! Free. ❄️East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta

Holiday Gift Wrap Station, open through Dec. 23, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Stop by the library, where you can wrap gifts without being seen by little eyes. Wrapping supplies provided— while supplies last. Free.

Sunday, December 21, 2025

From the Cobb County website:

🎄Santa Paws – photos with Santa, free pet adoptions, and ice cream, 10: 30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta. Saturday and Saturday, Dec. 20 and Sunday, Dec. 21