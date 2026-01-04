Boy Scout Troop 22 and South Cobb Lions help out with Christmas tree recycling

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about Boy Scout Troop #22 and the South Cobb Lions Club lending a hand during Keep Cobb Beautiful’s annual Bring One for the Chipper:

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) appreciates Boy Scout Troop #22 and the South Cobb

Lions Club for volunteering removing Christmas Trees from cars as they drive

through the Home Depot on the East West Connector. As part of the KCB Bring

One For The Chipper event, these trees will be ground up by a huge chipper.

The mulch will be available to any Cobb County citizen. We also appreciate

Home Depot for their hospitality and willingness to dedicate part of their

parking lot for this worthy cause.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website:

Our many activities reach out into neighborhoods, schools, youth groups, and the general population with programs on recycling, litter reduction, county-wide cleanups, water conservation, and the benefits of trees.