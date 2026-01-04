How much do you know about Cobb’s Mountain View Regional Library?

By Kelly Johnson
In 1978, the power of 60,000 residents, expressed through the ballot box, approved a seven-million-dollar library bond and conceived Mountain View Regional Library. Their vote resolving the rapid suburbanization of East Cobb and the demand for high-level educational resources, the library emerged with the “Class of 1989”, alongside Kemp Memorial Library, Vinings Library, and the massive renovation of Charles D. Switzer Library, the central branch of the Cobb County Public Library System.
As a regional library, Mountain View became a de facto civic center and the go-to spot for various community organizations; and as expected since it was designed as a modern public utility for both the City of Marietta and unincorporated East Cobb.
Similar to Switzer in 1989, Mountain View Regional Library received major renovations in 2008, expanding its children’s department, adding public computers, and modernizing its interior. The interior offers a classicism with dark hardwood furnishings and trim, which accents a contemporary, warm-colored palette of yellows. Along with other cool and warm color accents, the adult area is inviting, and the children’s area is lively. The interior impresses the emotion of the exterior, which reflects the library having and extending open arms to embrace visitors.
Moreover, the 2008 renovations solidified the library’s regional status, allowing it to house more specialized reference materials and a larger teen collection than satellite branches. However, Mountain View pulled back from maximal book storage (or the physical repository model) with reducing the height of shelving or eliminating a number of shelves all together, having removed low circulating books. This makes the interior feel bookstore-like; and with the extra floor space, the library upgraded to a technological center for the 2020s, with the addition of a Makerspace (or Creative Studio), a computer lab, dedicated Wi-Fi connectivity spaces, and programs for STEM, digital learning, and gaming. This all supports the shift toward digital repositories and databases (e.g. Libby) and to creating information and entertainment rather than consuming it.
Of course, Mountain View proved that its services made it a part of the East Cobb community when it became a political symbol to fight the county’s 2018 budget shortfall. The shortfall threatened to close the library (and other branches). Between East Cobb and other regional communities and the collective support of the Cobb County Public Library System, Mountain View Regional Library and its “classmates” survived budget cuts.
Mountain View Regional Library anchors two other CCPLS library branches in East Cobb:
- Gritters Library (Marietta)
- East Cobb Library (Marietta)
NOTE:
Mountain View Regional Library will be closed:
- Thursday, January 1st for New Year’s Day
- Monday, January 19th for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so MVRL library events may be incomplete or unavailable online. Contact Mountain View Regional Library with event inquiries:
Mountain View Regional Library is located at:
3320 Sandy Plains Road
Marietta, Georgia 30066
+1 770 509 2725
JANUARY 2026
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 01, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|NEW YEAR’S DAY
|January 02, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 03, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
JANUARY 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 04, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|January 05, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|January 06, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|January 07, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Page Turners Book Group Topic: Best of 2025
|January 08, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 09, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Book-A-Librarian Tech Help
|January 10, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
JANUARY 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 11, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|January 12, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|15:30
|Kids in the Kitchen (with UGA Cobb Extension)
|January 13, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|January 14, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|18:00
|Yoga with PeakZen
|January 15, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 16, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Sensory Playtime
|10:30
|Book-A-Librarian Tech Help
|January 17, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
JANUARY 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 18, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|January 19, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY
|January 20, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|January 21, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|16:00
|Art with Ayanna for Elementary
|January 22, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 23, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Book-A-Librarian Tech Help
|January 24, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
JANUARY 2026
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 25, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|January 26, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|January 27, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|16:00
|STEAMed
|January 28, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|January 29, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 30, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Eat Healthy, Be Active (with UGA Cobb Extension)
|10:30
|Book-A-Librarian Tech Help
|January 31, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:30
|Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
