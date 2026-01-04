How much do you know about Cobb’s Mountain View Regional Library?

By Kelly Johnson

In 1978, the power of 60,000 residents, expressed through the ballot box, approved a seven-million-dollar library bond and conceived Mountain View Regional Library. Their vote resolving the rapid suburbanization of East Cobb and the demand for high-level educational resources, the library emerged with the “Class of 1989”, alongside Kemp Memorial Library, Vinings Library, and the massive renovation of Charles D. Switzer Library, the central branch of the Cobb County Public Library System.

As a regional library, Mountain View became a de facto civic center and the go-to spot for various community organizations; and as expected since it was designed as a modern public utility for both the City of Marietta and unincorporated East Cobb.

Similar to Switzer in 1989, Mountain View Regional Library received major renovations in 2008, expanding its children’s department, adding public computers, and modernizing its interior. The interior offers a classicism with dark hardwood furnishings and trim, which accents a contemporary, warm-colored palette of yellows. Along with other cool and warm color accents, the adult area is inviting, and the children’s area is lively. The interior impresses the emotion of the exterior, which reflects the library having and extending open arms to embrace visitors.

Moreover, the 2008 renovations solidified the library’s regional status, allowing it to house more specialized reference materials and a larger teen collection than satellite branches. However, Mountain View pulled back from maximal book storage (or the physical repository model) with reducing the height of shelving or eliminating a number of shelves all together, having removed low circulating books. This makes the interior feel bookstore-like; and with the extra floor space, the library upgraded to a technological center for the 2020s, with the addition of a Makerspace (or Creative Studio), a computer lab, dedicated Wi-Fi connectivity spaces, and programs for STEM, digital learning, and gaming. This all supports the shift toward digital repositories and databases (e.g. Libby) and to creating information and entertainment rather than consuming it.

Of course, Mountain View proved that its services made it a part of the East Cobb community when it became a political symbol to fight the county’s 2018 budget shortfall. The shortfall threatened to close the library (and other branches). Between East Cobb and other regional communities and the collective support of the Cobb County Public Library System, Mountain View Regional Library and its “classmates” survived budget cuts.

Mountain View Regional Library anchors two other CCPLS library branches in East Cobb:

Gritters Library (Marietta)

East Cobb Library (Marietta)

NOTE:

Mountain View Regional Library will be closed:

Thursday, January 1 st for New Year’s Day

for New Year’s Day Monday, January 19th for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so MVRL library events may be incomplete or unavailable online. Contact Mountain View Regional Library with event inquiries:

Mountain View Regional Library is located at:

3320 Sandy Plains Road

Marietta, Georgia 30066

+1 770 509 2725

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

JANUARY 2026

WEEK 1

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 01, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 NEW YEAR’S DAY















January 02, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

















January 03, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00



















JANUARY 2026

WEEK 2

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 04, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















January 05, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Baby Storytime







January 06, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00

















January 07, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Page Turners Book Group Topic: Best of 2025







January 08, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00

















January 09, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 Book-A-Librarian Tech Help







January 10, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00



















JANUARY 2026

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 11, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















January 12, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Baby Storytime



15:30 Kids in the Kitchen (with UGA Cobb Extension)







January 13, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00

















January 14, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





18:00 Yoga with PeakZen







January 15, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00

















January 16, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 Sensory Playtime



10:30 Book-A-Librarian Tech Help







January 17, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00



















JANUARY 2026

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 18, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















January 19, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY















January 20, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00

















January 21, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





16:00 Art with Ayanna for Elementary







January 22, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00

















January 23, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 Book-A-Librarian Tech Help







January 24, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00



















JANUARY 2026

WEEK 5