Dense Fog Advisory in effect in much of Georgia until 9 a.m. Sunday morning

Drivers across much of Georgia are urged to use caution this morning as dense fog significantly reduces visibility, prompting a Dense Fog Advisory through 9 AM EST Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Sunday, January 4.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY… * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia. * WHEN…Until 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Glascock, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Stewart, Webster

