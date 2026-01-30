Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Friday, January 30, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, January 30, 2026, with a high near 48 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to winter storm that will start to impact portions of north and east-central Georgia late this evening and overnight, bringing accumulating snowfall, gusty winds, cold temperatures, and hazardous travel conditions.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 9:03 am, 29 °F L: 24 ° H: 30 ° Feels like 29 °F ° scattered clouds Humidity: 76 % Pressure: 1021 mb 0 mph Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 40% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:36 am Sunset: 6:06 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday

Snow showers likely, mainly between 7 a.m and 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -6. Northwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-12-01 53 36 44.5 -5.5 0.13 2025-12-02 49 36 42.5 -7.3 0.89 2025-12-03 52 32 42 -7.6 0 2025-12-04 50 35 42.5 -6.9 0.1 2025-12-05 48 43 45.5 -3.7 0.17 2025-12-06 47 37 42 -7 T 2025-12-07 43 33 38 -10.8 0 2025-12-08 51 37 44 -4.6 0.06 2025-12-09 50 32 41 -7.4 0 2025-12-10 59 34 46.5 -1.7 0 2025-12-11 53 36 44.5 -3.5 0 2025-12-12 64 36 50 2.2 0 2025-12-13 70 42 56 8.3 0 2025-12-14 61 24 42.5 -5 0.08 2025-12-15 45 20 32.5 -14.8 0 2025-12-16 59 30 44.5 -2.6 0 2025-12-17 65 36 50.5 3.5 0 2025-12-18 63 51 57 10.2 T 2025-12-19 64 39 51.5 4.8 0.28 2025-12-20 64 34 49 2.5 0 2025-12-21 58 41 49.5 3.1 0.03 2025-12-22 62 48 55 8.8 0 2025-12-23 68 50 59 12.9 T 2025-12-24 78 53 65.5 19.5 0 2025-12-25 73 57 65 19.2 0 2025-12-26 69 58 63.5 17.8 0 2025-12-27 78 60 69 23.4 0 2025-12-28 70 56 63 17.5 T 2025-12-29 64 32 48 2.6 0.08 2025-12-30 42 26 34 -11.2 0 2025-12-31 52 29 40.5 -4.7 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”