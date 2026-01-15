Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Thursday, January 15, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, January 15, 2026, with a high near 35 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to very cold wind chills from near 0 to 15 degrees that are expected across north Georgia this morning. A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect for the far north Georgia mountains through 10 a.m.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:32 am, 25 °F L: 23 ° H: 26 ° Feels like 12 °F ° clear sky Humidity: 64 % Pressure: 1015 mb 15 mph NW Wind Gust: 21 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 0% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:43 am Sunset: 5:51 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 50. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

M.L.King Day

Sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-12-01 53 36 44.5 -5.5 0.13 2025-12-02 49 36 42.5 -7.3 0.89 2025-12-03 52 32 42 -7.6 0 2025-12-04 50 35 42.5 -6.9 0.1 2025-12-05 48 43 45.5 -3.7 0.17 2025-12-06 47 37 42 -7 T 2025-12-07 43 33 38 -10.8 0 2025-12-08 51 37 44 -4.6 0.06 2025-12-09 50 32 41 -7.4 0 2025-12-10 59 34 46.5 -1.7 0 2025-12-11 53 36 44.5 -3.5 0 2025-12-12 64 36 50 2.2 0 2025-12-13 70 42 56 8.3 0 2025-12-14 61 24 42.5 -5 0.08 2025-12-15 45 20 32.5 -14.8 0 2025-12-16 59 30 44.5 -2.6 0 2025-12-17 65 36 50.5 3.5 0 2025-12-18 63 51 57 10.2 T 2025-12-19 64 39 51.5 4.8 0.28 2025-12-20 64 34 49 2.5 0 2025-12-21 58 41 49.5 3.1 0.03 2025-12-22 62 48 55 8.8 0 2025-12-23 68 50 59 12.9 T 2025-12-24 78 53 65.5 19.5 0 2025-12-25 73 57 65 19.2 0 2025-12-26 69 58 63.5 17.8 0 2025-12-27 78 60 69 23.4 0 2025-12-28 70 56 63 17.5 T 2025-12-29 64 32 48 2.6 0.08 2025-12-30 42 26 34 -11.2 0 2025-12-31 52 29 40.5 -4.7 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”