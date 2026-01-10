Cobb County News Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of This Week’s Headlines

The Cobb County Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter.
Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday the quiz will highlight news stories from the county over the past week.
The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.
Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live.
I’d further encourage people to read news from a variety of local sources. I think minimally Cobb residents should be reading the Cobb County Courier, the Marietta Daily Journal, East Cobb News (even if you don’t live in East Cobb), and the Atlanta Journal Constitution (for broader and more regional coverage).
It’s great if you already know the answers to the questions, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.
If you want a daily dose of the quiz, subscribe to the Courier's newsletter. It's free, and you get a list of our latest headlines, plus the daily version of this quiz.
Have fun!
