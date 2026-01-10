Cobb County News Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of This Week’s Headlines

The Cobb County Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday the quiz will highlight news stories from the county over the past week.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live.

I’d further encourage people to read news from a variety of local sources. I think minimally Cobb residents should be reading the Cobb County Courier, the Marietta Daily Journal, East Cobb News (even if you don’t live in East Cobb), and the Atlanta Journal Constitution (for broader and more regional coverage).

It’s great if you already know the answers to the questions, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

Have fun!

1. The City of Mableton recently received a $240K federal grant. What was the purpose of this grant? Stormwater management improvements Road safety improvements Nature trails A police precinct 2. A well-liked teacher at Mt. Paran Christian School died of a disease that is on the upsurge in Georgia. What is that disease? Influenza COVID RSV Tuberculosis 3. The ongoing West Interchange project involves extensive work on a pair of interstate highways that include Cobb County. What are those interstates? 75 and 285 75 and 575 20 and 75 20 and 285 4. KSU took honors in a local gaming event in Florence, South Carolina. What was the event? Esports Festival Chess Tournament Go finals Backgammon tournament 5. A business with a large presence in Cobb County recently won a contract with the Defense Logistics Agency. What was that business? C.W. Matthews ThyssenKrupp Home Depot Lockheed Martin Loading... Loading...



