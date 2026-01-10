KSU Esports team earns first place in two divisions at the Peach Belt Conference Championships

Photo provided by Kennesaw State University

[This article first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Kennesaw State University’s Esports team brought home Peach Belt Conference wins at the Florence Esports Festival in Florence, South Carolina, in November. The Peach Belt Conference hosted tournaments across Overwatch, Rocket League, and Marvel Rivals leagues over two days. KSU sent 25 student-athletes to participate in the tournament.

At the tournament, KSU earned significant victories in multiple categories. In the Overwatch Champions Division Final, the No. 1-seeded Owls defeated No. 3 Columbus State to secure the win. For the second year in a row, KSU defended its Rocket League Masters Division title, going undefeated in tournament play.

Dylan Taussig was named the Rocket League tournament Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive year, showcasing the team’s consistency and competitiveness.

The Florence Esports Festival is an annual event hosted by the Florence Parks and Recreation Department in collaboration with the Peach Belt Conference. The tournament weekend brings together competition, and casual gaming experiences and offers multiple tournaments and activities for students, their families, and the broader gaming community.

“This was an amazing experience that taught us not only what it takes to be great but also how to have fun while working towards that goal,” freshman Mark James Burnett II said. “Thank you to everyone who was able to put together such a great event; we can’t wait for the next!”