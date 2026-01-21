Destiny World Church MLK Day Of Service collects staggering 81 bags of litter from Riverside Parkway

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the MLK Day Of Service on Riverside Parkway that collected a staggering 81 bags of litter:

The Destiny World Church hosted an incredible MLK Day Of Service litter

cleanup whereby 86 volunteers from their church, Austell Community

Taskforce, Kids Care, Faces, Rho Zeta Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha

sorority, Cobb County Solicitor General Makia Metzger, Building String

Horizons Inc, South Cobb Lions Club and Delta Signa Theta sorority came

together to remove 81 bags of litter from Riverside Pkwy, Factory Shoals

Road, South Gordon Road and Lansky Werber Road. We appreciate the snacks,

coffee and drinks provided by the church as well as the Precinct Two Police

who kept traffic slow in areas where we were working. It was a fun and

fulfilling way to celebrate the MLK Day of Service.