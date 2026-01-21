Word of Faith Church MLK Day Of Service litter cleanup on Riverside Parkway

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Word Of Faith Church hosted their MLK Day Of Service litter cleanup:

starting at their EpiCenter removing 57 bags and lots of debris from the

lower section of Riverside Pkwy, South Service Road, Six Flags Road and

Cityview Drive. A special thanks to Dr Yvonne Amos for making the

arrangements. The South Cobb Lions Club and the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

helped as well.