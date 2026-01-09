Georgia Symphony Orchestra Presents Big Band & Beyond in February Concert

Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra distributed the following announcement about its upcoming Big Band & Beyond concert:

The City of Marietta is the Presenting Sponsor of the GSO’s 75th Anniversary Season.

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO) and GSO Jazz! invite audiences to an electrifying evening where the worlds of symphonic sound and jazz converge.

Big Band & Beyond brings together the full power of the orchestra with the swing of big band jazz for a high energy concert, celebrating one of America’s most iconic musical traditions.

The program features selections from Charlie Parker with Strings, a groundbreaking album that bridged jazz and orchestral music, with Sam Skelton, Director of GSO Jazz! and featured saxophonist, taking center stage on the iconic repertoire. Skelton shares, “It’s such an honor to get to perform the music from an album that was so important in my development. I am looking forward to joining the GSO with some of my jazz colleagues from GSO Jazz! for a swinging evening!”

The evening continues with the vibrant rhythms of Latin jazz in La Suerte de los Tontos (Fortune of Fools), followed by the smooth, timeless sway of the bossa nova classic Desafinado. Audiences will journey through jazz history with A Salute to Big Bands, revisit the legacy of a jazz legend in A Tribute to Louis Armstrong, and revel in the elegance and innovation of Duke Ellington, a medley honoring one of the genre’s most influential composers.

Music Director and Conductor Timothy Verville emphasizes the collaborative spirit of the performance, stating, “This concert is an incredibly fun collaboration that brings the GSO and GSO Jazz! together on the same stage. Hearing Sam Skelton step into the role of jazz giant Charlie Parker, performing music from Charlie Parker with Strings makes this a truly unique and unforgettable experience.”

From smoky ballads to brassy fanfares, Big Band & Beyond is a dynamic celebration of jazz past and present. This collaboration between the GSO and GSO Jazz! brings symphony and swing together in a single unforgettable night.

Join us for an evening of rhythm, and pure musical joy, where jazz takes center stage and the orchestra meets the heartbeat of American sound.