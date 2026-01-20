Marietta Theatre Company Launches 2026 Season with “Little Shop of Horrors”

According to an announcement on the City of Marietta website, the Marietta Theatre Company is kicking off its 2026 season with the cult classic musical comedy “Little Shop of Horrors,” running Jan. 22–31 at Marietta’s Theatre in the Square.

The production promises a quirky fusion of comedy, horror, and rock ‘n’ roll, telling the story of Seymour, a timid flower shop worker who discovers a bloodthirsty plant that changes his life—and appetite—forever.

With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman—best known for their work on “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Aladdin”—“Little Shop of Horrors” has remained a fan favorite for more than 30 years. The musical is currently enjoying a successful revival on Broadway.

“Entering our ninth full season as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Marietta Theatre Company is poised to continue growing as a creative home for artists and as a cultural retreat for our community,” said Katrina Stroup, Marietta Theatre Company President, quoted in the news release. “With its mix of dark humor, unforgettable songs, and high-energy performances, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ will help us set the tone for a season of fan-favorite, Broadway-style titles and reflects MTC’s organizational focus on manageable growth and scalability in 2026.”

The local production is directed by Michael Stewart (“Bonnie & Clyde,” “Ghost: The Musical”), with Vickie Zuffoletti as assistant director, Chance Harbin as music director, Nico Johnson as stage manager, and Leah Boresow Groover as choreographer. The show is rated PG-13.

Tickets and additional information are available at mariettatheatre.com.