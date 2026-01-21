Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Wednesday, January 21, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts increasing clouds here in Cobb County on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, with a high near 53 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 40 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:18 am, 25 °F L: 23 ° H: 28 ° Feels like 25 °F ° clear sky Humidity: 69 % Pressure: 1032 mb 0 mph Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 0% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:41 am Sunset: 5:57 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday

Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers before 1 p.m, then rain showers, possibly mixed with snow showers and sleet. High near 39. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday Night

Rain showers and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 1 a.m, then freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet. Low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Sunday

Freezing rain likely before 1 p.m, then a chance of rain or freezing rain. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday Night

A chance of freezing rain, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 37.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-12-01 53 36 44.5 -5.5 0.13 2025-12-02 49 36 42.5 -7.3 0.89 2025-12-03 52 32 42 -7.6 0 2025-12-04 50 35 42.5 -6.9 0.1 2025-12-05 48 43 45.5 -3.7 0.17 2025-12-06 47 37 42 -7 T 2025-12-07 43 33 38 -10.8 0 2025-12-08 51 37 44 -4.6 0.06 2025-12-09 50 32 41 -7.4 0 2025-12-10 59 34 46.5 -1.7 0 2025-12-11 53 36 44.5 -3.5 0 2025-12-12 64 36 50 2.2 0 2025-12-13 70 42 56 8.3 0 2025-12-14 61 24 42.5 -5 0.08 2025-12-15 45 20 32.5 -14.8 0 2025-12-16 59 30 44.5 -2.6 0 2025-12-17 65 36 50.5 3.5 0 2025-12-18 63 51 57 10.2 T 2025-12-19 64 39 51.5 4.8 0.28 2025-12-20 64 34 49 2.5 0 2025-12-21 58 41 49.5 3.1 0.03 2025-12-22 62 48 55 8.8 0 2025-12-23 68 50 59 12.9 T 2025-12-24 78 53 65.5 19.5 0 2025-12-25 73 57 65 19.2 0 2025-12-26 69 58 63.5 17.8 0 2025-12-27 78 60 69 23.4 0 2025-12-28 70 56 63 17.5 T 2025-12-29 64 32 48 2.6 0.08 2025-12-30 42 26 34 -11.2 0 2025-12-31 52 29 40.5 -4.7 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”