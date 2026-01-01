Public Invited to Comment on Dam Project on Noses Creek near Macland Road in Cobb County

The project, titled Somerset at Macland Dam Improvements, is located near GPS coordinates 33.8937, -84.6545 along Macland Road (see map below). The proposed work includes grading, riprap and piping installation, stabilization measures, and other best management practices. These activities would impact approximately 15,912 square feet across 383 linear feet within the buffer zone of an unnamed tributary to Lower Noses Creek in the Middle Chattahoochee Watershed (03130002).

The applicant, Neville Allison of The Revive Land Group, submitted the request under the Georgia Erosion and Sedimentation Act (O.C.G.A. § 12-7-1 et seq.), specifically seeking a variance under provision 391-3-7-.05 (2)(a) of the applicable rules.

The EPD will accept public comments on the proposal until Jan. 29, 2026. Comments addressing environmental concerns such as air, water, and land protection may be submitted by email to EPDcomments@dnr.ga.gov or mailed to the Nonpoint Source Program Manager at 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Suite 1452 East, Atlanta, GA 30334. Email subject lines or written submissions should include “Buffer Variance Comment” and reference the control number BV-033-25-07 to ensure proper routing.

Site plans are available for public inspection at the EPD’s Watershed Protection Branch office in Atlanta. Appointments to review documents can be scheduled by contacting GORArequest.Water@dnr.ga.gov.

For additional information, interested parties may contact Madison McCrary, Environmental Compliance Specialist with the Watershed Protection Branch, at (470) 524-0622 or Madison.McCrary@dnr.ga.gov.